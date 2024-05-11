ETV Bharat / state

Agniveer Dies Due to Gunshot Wound in Kashmir; Army Launches Investigation

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

Agniveer Jitendra Singh Tanwar being paid tribute by Army after his mortal remains arrive his hometown in Alwar Rajasthan
Agniveer Jitendra Singh Tanwar being paid tribute by Army after his mortal remains arrive his hometown in Alwar Rajasthan(Indian Army)

The Agniveer from Alwar district of Rajasthan died due to bullet injuries under mysterious circumstances on Thursday while being on duty as a member of the 3 Para Special Forces battalion. On Friday, a Defence spokesperson based in Srinagar said the Army is conducting an investigation into the soldier's death.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An Agniveer from Rajasthan's Alwar died due to bullet injuries under mysterious circumstances in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday with Army saying it has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the soldier's death.

A Defence spokesperson based in Srinagar said that the Indian Army is conducting an investigation to determine the precise cause of death of Paratrooper Agniveer Jitendra Singh Tanwar.

The soldier succumbed to a gunshot wound on Thursday while deployed in Srinagar as a member of the 3 Para Special Forces battalion, according to an army official.

On Friday, Paratrooper Tanwar was cremated in his hometown of Alwar district, Rajasthan, with full military honors. The solemn ceremony paid tribute to his service and sacrifice in the line of duty.

