AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar arrives at ED office in Panaji

Panaji (Goa): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa chief Amit Palekar and AAP Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in Panaji on Thursday. The ED had earlier summoned Palekar, Ramarao Wagh, Datta Prasad Naik and the president of Bhandari Samaj, Ashok Naik, to join the investigation on Thursday, in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case.

However, AAP sources have alleged that the ED is spreading lies. "ED is spreading lies. Dutt Prasad Naik and Ashok Naik are not AAP leaders, but BJP leaders. ED has become a joke today. This is only a political weapon of the BJP," AAP sources said.

Earlier, the ED in its remand application during the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the Delhi Liquor Scam. The agency claimed that part of the proceeds of crime to the tune of cash of Rs. 45 Cr approximately had been utilised in the election campaign of AAP in the Goa Assembly elections 2022.

In the remand note, ED further claimed that Arvind Kejriwal had also been intrinsically involved in the entire conspiracy of the Delhi liquor Scam wherein the policy was drafted and implemented in a manner wherein certain private persons were favoured and benefitted in a quid pro quo of receiving kickbacks.

Meanwhile in Delhi, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a petition moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and also challenging the ED remand granted by the trial court while refusing to grant any immediate relief. The court, while fixing the matter for April 3, further stated that any release order from custody will amount to enlarging the accused/petitioner/ Arvind Kejriwal on bail or interim bail, as an interim measure.

The writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India is not a ready substitute for recourse to the remedy of bail under Section 439 of the Cr.P.C. ordinarily. The Delhi High Court will also hear a public interest litigation (PIL) praying for the removal of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from holding the post of chief minister of the government of NCT of Delhi on Thursday.

The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday. The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case and remanded the next day to the ED till March 28.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.