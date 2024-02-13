23-Yr-Old Sripathy Is Tamil Nadu's First Tribal Woman Civil Judge, Stalin congratulates

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu): Twenty three-year-old Sripathy from Jawadhu Hills in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district is the state's first tribal woman to become a civil judge. She cleared the civil judge exam of the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Services that was held a day after her child was born last year.

Sripathy did her education in Yelagiri Hill and later completed her LLB. She got married while she was still studying and started preparing for the judicial service exam. She was shocked to learn that her exam was scheduled a day after her delivery. Determined to appear for the exam no matter what the circumstances were, Sripathy traveled to Chennai by car a day after her delivery with her husband, relatives and friends and appeared at the exam.

She is the first tribal woman in Tamil Nadu who has been selected as a civil judge. Congratulations have started flooding in after results were declared.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated Sripathy on his X handle saying, "Sripathy from Puliyur village next to Jawadhu Hill in Tiruvannamalai district has cleared the civil judge exam at the age of 23. I am happy to see that a tribal girl from an underprivileged hill village has achieved this at such a young age"

The CM said he is proud to know that Sripathy has been selected as a judge and said that the government has given priority in government jobs for those educated in Tamil. "Kudos to her mother and husband for supporting her. The success of people like Sripathy is the answer that Tamil Nadu gives to some people who come to Tamil Nadu without the heart to even utter the word social justice," he tweeted.