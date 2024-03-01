15-Year-Old Maid Found Dead in Dehradun Under Mysterious Circumstances

Dehradun: A 15-year-old girl, working as a maid, was found hanging in the toilet of a house in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Thursday, the police said. The incident took place in the Race Course in the Nehru Colony Police Station area in Dehradun, they said. The house owner identified as Abhishek Luthra had employed the girl for household chores four months ago, the police said. The Luthra family is into business, they said.

According to sources, Abhishek's wife, a teacher by profession went to school on Thursday morning. Abhishek Luthra, his driver and a few other girls were present at the flat for the shifting of goods. The deceased girl arrived at the flat for her work and was found hanging in the toilet after some time under mysterious circumstances, sources said.

Abhishek rushed the girl to the Coronation Hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival, sources said. Following the incident, the deceased's relatives created a ruckus outside the house, they added.

On receiving the information, the Dehradun police reached the spot and pacified the situation. The deceased’s father then lodged a complaint at the Nehru Colony Police Station. Based on the complaint, a case under relevant Sections of the IPC was registered, sources said. The police arrested Abhishek Luthra and driver Rajeev Kumar and produced them in court. Later, the remanded in judicial custody.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said, “It appears to be a case of suicide as per the post-mortem reports. No injury marks were found on the body and no sexual assault was found.” “On checking the CCTV cameras from the incident spot, the minor was seen walking alone with a stool towards the toilet. After some time, Abhishek Luthra and others were seen heading towards the bathroom in search of the deceased,” the SSP said.

