Women's Premier League 2024 to be Held in Bengaluru, Delhi; Final on March 17

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi.

The much-awaited second season of WPL will be held from February 23 to March 17, the BCCI said in a media statement. TheT20 tournament involving five teams will comprise 20 league matches and two knockout matches.

The upcoming season of WPL will only have single headers, with all matches beginning at 7:30 PM IST. The first 11 matches will be held in Bengaluru, with the remaining nine league matches and the two playoff matches taking place in Delhi.

The league will start with a marquee clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, the runners-up of the first season. Royal Challengers Bangalore will stride out at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, for the first time on 24th February, facing off against UP Warriorz. Next up will be Gujarat Giants, starting their 2024 WPL campaign going head-to-head against Mumbai Indians.

The Delhi leg of the league will start on March 5, with the home team Delhi Capitals playing their first game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Mumbai Indians. Like Bengaluru, Delhi too will host matches every day until the last league match on 13 March. Once the league stage is complete, the team that finishes first in the points table will secure a direct passage to the final.

The Eliminator, between the second and third-placed teams in the table, will be played on March 15. The winner of the Eliminator will advance to the final and will battle to conquer the prestigious trophy against the top-ranked team on March 17.