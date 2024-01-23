Virat Kohli looklike mobbed by fans for selfies in Ayodhya; video goes viral

Hyderabad: The consecration of Ram Lalla was held with grandeur in Ayodhya on January 22. Politicians and celebrities were present to witness the momentous occasion. Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli's couple was also invited to this event, but they could not attend due to personal reasons.

It seems like the Virat Kohli lookalike gained quite a bit of attention and excitement from Team India fans in Ayodhya during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. In fact, people went crazy and stormed into the streets to catch a glimpse of him suggesting the level of enthusiasm and admiration fans have for the real Virat Kohli and anyone, who resembles him.

The man tried to escape from them, but they chased him and took more photos. The video of this has gone viral. Meanwhile, Virat withdrew from the first two Tests against England. The BCCI said in a statement that Kohli had appealed to the Board to exclude him from the matches due to personal reasons.

Fans shared videos expressing their excitement about encountering the duplicate Virat Kohli on social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter). Such incidents often add a light-hearted moment to public events, showcasing the strong connection people have with their favourite celebrities, even if it's through a lookalike.

