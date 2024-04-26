T20 WC 2024 | No Hardik, Kohli In Team, Manjrekar Makes Bold Prediction For Marquee Tournament

Sanjay Manjrekar dropped Virat Kohli from T20 WC squad.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjarekar has predicted his playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2024 and he has made some surprising picks in the lineup. Manjrekar has dropped Virat Kohli from his squad and Hardik Pandya for the marquee tournament.

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has made bold predictions while revealing his Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. He dropped ace Indian batter Virat Kohli and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya from the roster.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will start on June 1 and will be held in the United States and Caribbean and the Indian selection committee is expected to announce the squad for the marquee tournament by April end. The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) might be the platform for some Indian players to book a berth in the T20 World Cup squad.

Sanjay Manjrekar, who played 37 Tests for India, while picking his squad, preferred to choose wicket-keeper Sanju Samson over Kohli in the 15-member roster. "It's extremely difficult because there are many quality players. Especially after the IPL there are too many options, but let me make an effort," Manjrekar said in the Star Sports video.

The omission of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya from the squad were notable moves considering the former has amassed 430 runs so far in the cash-rich competition with a strike rate of 145.76 with an average of 61.43. Also, the omission of Hardik came as a surprise considering the cricketer can fulfill the duties of all-rounder.

The squad picked by Manjrekar: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Krunal Pandya.

