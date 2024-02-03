Loading...

Gavaskar Leaves Ind vs England Commentary Midway after His Mother-in-Law's Demise

Feb 3, 2024

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar left the commentary duty during the second Test match between India and England after his mother-in-law Pushpa Mehrotra passed away on Friday.

Kanpur: Veteran India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has flown back to Kanpur to be with his wife Marshneil Gavaskar, and their family after his mother-in-law Pushpa Malhotra passed away on Friday. Gavaskar was on his commentary duties when he came across the melancholy news in the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam.

Gavaskar was part of the host broadcasters' commentary panel in Hyderabad during the first Test and resumed his duties with the broadcast team in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The former Indian skipper received news of his mother-in-law's demise over the phone and then he immediately left for Kanpur. He first boarded the flight to Lucknow from Visakhapatnam and then drove straight to Kanpur. He will remain unavailable for the remaining days of the second Test.

The Little Master's in-laws' house is near Birhana Road in Kanpur. His in-laws have their own leather business. According to the residents of Birhana Road, Gavaskar married the elder daughter of businessman BL Mehrotra in 1974. BL Malhotra was among the famous industrialists of Kanpur. Whenever he comes to Kanpur, he visits his in-laws' house.

Earlier, in December 2022, Gavaskar lost his mother Meenal (95 years) when he was on commentary duty in Dhaka for the India-Bangladesh Test. Gavaskar has played 125 Tests and 108 ODIs for India, in which he has scored 10,122 and 3,092 runs respectively. After his retirement in 1987, he put his immense cricketing knowledge to great use, becoming a popular columnist for some of the leading Indian newspapers and magazines and a widely respected television commentator. He has also worked as the interim president of BCCI.

