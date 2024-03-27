Satwik-Chirag Overtakes Saina's Record by Maintaining World No.1 Ranking for Tenth Week

Hyderabad: The Indian duo of shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty maintained their first rank for the tenth week in a row overtaking the record of Indian star shuttler Saina Nehwal.

The Indian duo scripted the record on Tuesday as they held their position at the top in the recently published rankings. Earlier, Saina Nehwal held the record as he maintained the No.1 ranking for nine-week after getting to the top on August 20, 2015. In the men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth was the first Indian shuttler to attain world no.1 in 2017. However, he only survived at the top for one week only.

The Indian pair of Satwik-Chirag became the first Indian pair to be at the top of the rankings on October 10, 2023 after they won a gold medal in the Asian Games. However, they were toppled from the top position in a span of three weeks as China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang jumped to the first place on October 31. But, the Indian pair regained their top position in on the back of their China Masters Super 750 title-winning show.

Although Satwik-Chirag lost to Liang-Wang in the final of the Malaysia Open, and Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jee in the subsequent India Open Super 750 final in two gruelling three-gamers, they benefited from showing sheer consistency in the toughest discipline of badminton. The pair recently exited from All England Open badminton championships in the second round of the tournament but it didn't affect their position in the rankings.