MLC 2024: Washington Freedom Appointed Rickey Ponting as Head Coach

Hyderabad: Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has been appointed as the head coach of the Washington Freedom franchise ahead of the upcoming second season of America’s Major League Cricket (MLC) on Wednesday.

The franchise announced his appointment on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing joy about Ponting's leadership and the transformation his presence can bring to American cricket. The franchise shared his picture and wrote, “Get ready for a cricket revolution! With Ricky Ponting leading, Washington Freedom is set to transform American cricket. As we dive into MLC Season 2, expect groundbreaking plays. Let the games begin!”

The Washington DC-based franchise roped the 49-year-old in after the other Australian Greg Shipperd, who is also the coach of the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL) stepped down from his position following the inaugural season last year. Shipper resigned as Freedom’s coach to put more focus on domestic cricket in Australia.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the Washington Freedom in 2024. Cricket is really on the rise in the US, and I'm looking forward to being involved in Major League Cricket,” Ponting said.

“I've been impressed by everyone involved at Washington Freedom, and, while it's a bit surreal to be replacing my mate Greg Shipperd, there's probably no one better to set up a successful franchise. I'm ready to build on his work as we look towards the coming season," Ponting, who is also the coach of Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals, cited.

Michael Klinger, CNSW head of male T20 cricket and general manager of cricket at Washington Freedom, emphasized the significance of Ponting's appointment, believing it will have a substantial impact on the tournament and cricket in the US.

"Ricky was one of the most recognised and revered cricketers in the world during his playing days and is now one of the most respected and coveted coaches on the global circuit," Klinger said.