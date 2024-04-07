Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Indian Pacer to Take 150 IPL Wickets

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian bowler and second-fastest pacer to pick 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Bumrah reached this milestone during the clash between MI and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium.

The right-arm pacer has taken 125 matches to reach the landmark while former player and current bowling coach of MI Lasith Malinga achieved this feat in just 105 games and Rajasthan Royals' crafty leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 118 appearances. Dwayne Bravo (137), and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (138) complete the top five.

The 30-year-old achieved his 150th IPL wicket with his second wicket of the fixture. He removed Abhishek Porel in the 16th over of the second innings. The Indian pacer bowled a full toss to Abhishek Porel but missed the timing of the shot and ended up handing a sitter to Tim David at long-on.

Bumrah (150) has also become the second most successful bowler for the franchise after Malinga, who has taken 195 wickets for MI.

Bumrah shot to fame in the Indian Premier League when he took the scalp of Virat Kohli on his debut in 2013. He has been giving consistent performances each season since then and also earned a spot in the national side as a result. 2020 was the best season for India's ace pacer when he scalped 27 wickets from 15 fixtures. Also, the pacer boasted an impressive economy rate since 2016 conceding runs below eight runs per over each season.

He has also attained 10th place in most IPL wickets tally, equalling former MI spinner Harbhajan Singh's (160 wickets in 163 matches) number of wickets. However, he has overtaken the legendary spinner, taking less number of matches to achieve this milestone.