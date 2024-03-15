'Be It Bumrah or Hardik, MI has always backed talent', Says Lasith Malinga

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Indians bowling coach and former Sri Lanka speedster Lasith Malinga has said that the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions have always backed talent and cited the examples of all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Jasprit Bumrah to prove his point.

Both Hardik, who will be leading Mumbai Indians in the upcoming 17th edition of the IPL, and Bumrah, who hails from Gujarat, play for India. According to Malinga, who was part of MI and played a key role in their wins, the franchise had unearthed many stars over the years.

“MI has always backed talent. Jasprit Bumrah in 2013, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have all been backed by MI. They have gone on to play for India," Malinga was quoted as saying in a media statement issued by MI.

It may be noted that Hardik Pandya was an important cog in MI's win and once again will be leading the star studded team after he re-joined the franchise. For the past two IPL seasons, Hardik led the Gujarat Titans.

Bumrah, know for his lethal Yorkers and one of the best death bowlers, is expected to lead the pace attack this season. The former Sri Lanka pacer, known for his Yorkers, was speaking during the prize distribution of the MI Junior Inter-School cricket tournament’s 4th edition in the megacity.

He also spoke about the importance of school cricket in one's career. "School cricket is the most important because it sets your foundation. That is the age where you learn the most and learn very quickly. Nowadays, there are more opportunities but a tournament like MI Junior is the best way for young cricketers to develop their skills. I am looking forward to how these kids develop,” he concluded.

For the record, Lasith Malinga, played 122 IPL matches and grabbed 170 Test wickets.