WATCH: 'Lion Is Here', Mumbai Indians Welcome Jasprit Bumrah in Their Camp

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and the franchise revealed it via a clip on social media.

Mumbai Indians are set to kick off their campaign against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 24 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Bumrah will be keen to make his mark as he missed last season due to an injury.

The team has been the talk of the town before the start of the season as there was a change in the leadership role from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya. The decision taken by the team management made a lot of fans angry and the franchise faced a lot of backlash around their decision.

Bumrah is expected to play a key role for MI in the upcoming edition. The 30-year-old has picked 145 wickets at an economy of 7.39 from 120 matches since his debut in 2013. MI uploaded a video on their Instagram handle with the caption 'Lion is here'.

He showcased prolific in the Test series against England recently and played a pivotal role in helping India orchestrate a 4-1 series win over the visitors. He picked 19 wickets from eight innings and was the third-highest wicket-taker.

Bumrah will get assistance from Gerald Coetzee, Luke Wood and Kwena Maphaka in the fast bowling department. Last season, he picked 15 wickets and the Indian pacer will aim to bag a purple cap by taking the most wickets in the competition.