MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Beat Delhi by 29 runs To Register First Win of IPL 2024

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League by a margin of 29 runs thanks to a stellar display from the batting unit and Gerald Coetzee's impressive spell.

Tristan Stubbs and Prithvi Shaw (66) were the two batters who tried to keep DC always in the hunt but a lack of support from the other batters culminated in a defeat for the team. The latter kept fighting from the other end for a win but the bowling side ensured the fall of wickets from the other end. Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name.

Batting first, MI posted 234/5 with a clinical batting effort.

Live Updates Start from Here

Updates from Second Innings

Over 16-20 (205/8)

Tristan Stubbs pulled off some unreal hitting at the fag end of the innings. Although Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav were dismissed from one end, the South African wicketkeeper-batter kept fighting in the middle. He accumulated 21 runs in the penultimate over which reduced the equation to 34 from the last over. DC failed to pull off the chase as Stubbs was kept away from the strike for most of the over but he won hearts with his resilience.

Over 11-15 (144/3)

Prithvi Shaw’s dismissal on 66 has made DC’s chances to win pretty slim. Abhishek Porel also tried to recover the innings but his strike rate was ordinary as he scored 41 runs from 31 deliveries. Bumrah ensured the dismissal of both the batters with a terrific yorker and varying his pace brilliantly. Shaw-Porel duo might have bettered DC’s chances but Bumrah’s spell has tilted the game slightly in favour of MI. The onus to switch gears is on Tristan Stubbs now and he will have to guide the team to a successful chase.

Over 6-10 (94/1)

Prithvi Shaw completed a 31-ball half-century during the phase. Shaw kept the tempo up with his hitting and smashed 13 runs in the sixth over against Shepherd. Piyush Chawla was the next victim of his onslaught as the right-handed batter whacked six and two fours in his over to gather 16 runs from the over. The ante has increased and DC are still in the hunt.

Over 0-6 (46/1)

Mumbai Indians’s bowling unit has performed well so far in the match bowling in tight areas. After impressing with the bat, Romario Shepherd has been brilliant with the ball as well. He dismissed David Warner will a slower ball outside off on a score of 10. Prithvi is playing at a steady rate but hasn’t been able to accelerate the team run rate so far.

Updates from first innings

Over 16-20 (234/5)

A solid start was capitalised rightly by the aggressive duo of Tim David and Hardik Pandya at the back end of the innings. Both are power hitters and they showcased some explosive shots against the likes of Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed. The duo stitched a partnership of 60 runs from 31 balls. David went on to play a 45-ball knock and helped the team breach the 200-run mark. Romario Shepherd inked destruction after arriving at the crease playing a knock of unbeaten 33 runs from just nine balls.

Over 11-15 (138/4)

MI lost two key wickets in the form of Ishan Kishan and their in-form batter Tilak Varma. However, Hardik Pandya has been building his innings gradually. Tim David is at the other end and the duo will need to set their foot on the pedestal as early as possible as the run rate is dropped below 10.

Over 7-10 (105/2)

After providing a dose of entertainment, Rohit walked back to the crease as Axar Patel bowled a quick delivery after seeing the Indian captain walk down the track. Rohit was clean bowled and then Suryakumar Yadav who is back after an injury followed his footsteps to the dugout. Surykumar tried to play a lofted drive but Fraser-McGurk took a brilliant overhead catch to dismiss the batter.

Hardik has played some well-timed strokes and MI are scoring at a run rate of around 10 so a platform for a big total is all set.

Overs 0-6 (75/0)

The opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got to a solid start as there is no swing on the offer. Rohit got into the grove from the second over as he hit two fours with well-timed shots. The right-handed batter hoicked two consecutive sixes with brilliant timing on the leg-side to Jhye Richardson. The Indian skipper is playing some brilliant strokes while Kishan is taking his time to set his eye from the other end.

Toss

DC won the toss and elected to bowl

Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah