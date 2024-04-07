IPL 2024 | LSG vs GT: Lucknow Emerge Triumphant By 33 Runs

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants bagged a couple of points from the fixture against Gujarat Titans beating the opposition by 33 runs.

Chasing 164 appeared to be an easy task considering the number of high-scoring matches taking place in the shortest format of the sport now-a-days. However, GT lost control of the things as soon as their both the openers, Shubman Gill (19) and Sai Sudharsan (31) departed back to the dressing room leaving the scoreboard at 58/3. Wickets kept falling after that and the remaining seven wickets were dismissed in a span of 72 runs. Yash Thakur was pick of the bowlers with his five-wicket haul.

Batting first, Marcus Stoinis played a knock of 58 runs for LSG to play a pivotal role in the team total of 163/5. Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande picked a couple of wickets each.

Overs 16-18.5 (GT 130)

Rahul Tewatia kept fighting from one end but the wickets kept tumbling from the other end. The left-handed batter reduced the equation to 44 runs required from last 12 deliveries but Yash Thakur cleaned up him and Noor Ahmad to secure a victory for LSG. The team were chasing a low score but they never looked in control of the things after both the openers walked back to the pavilion. Overs 11-15 (GT 93/7)

Krunal Pandya continues to take wicket as Darshan Nalkande holed one straight into the hands of Yash Thakur at fine-leg. It was an outstanding bowling performance from Krunal Pandya who finished his spell with 4-0-11-3. But then, Vijay Shankar smashed one into the deep mid-wicket region for a massive six against right-arm pacer Naveen ul Haq which increase some hope of revival from GT batters. Yash Thakur came out to the 15th over of the match and picked another wicket and this time its set batter Vijay Shankar. GT need some miraculous innings from Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan to win this one now. But, that doesn't happen as Rashid Khan lose his wicket in the same over. Overs 7-10 (GT 67/4)

LSG bowlers have made an exceptional comeback taking three crucial wickets inside a couple of overs including Williamson, Sai Sudharshan, and BR Sharath. Ravi Bishnoi picked a blinder to get rid of Williamson and then Krunal Pandya forced Sai Sudharshan and BR Sharath to play a big shot and ended up giving a simple catch in the deep. The pressure is back on the visitors now and they must feel it. GT batters have scored only 13 runs off the last four overs. They need someone who can put LSg bowlers back under pressure with some clean hits and increase the run rate as they 96 off the last 10 overs with no recognised batter present in the dugout. Overs 1-6 (GT 54/1)

Siddharth, who came out as an impact player, bowled a very tight line and lengths in the first over. Sai Sudharsan, who got promoted in the batting order after Wriddhiman Saha's unavailability, scored two boundaries one streaky and one fluent in an over. Siddharth bowled another tidy over and then Sudharshan hit a couple of boundaries against new pace sensation Mayank Yadav and Gill smashed one on the final ball of the over to accumulate 13 runs off his over. Siddharth bowled three no-balls in his third over in the powerplay but didn't let the batter hit a boundary against him. Still, 12 runs came from his over. Yash Thakur picked a wicket of GT skipper Shubman Gill on the final ball of the powerplay. Overall, despite losing a wicket of their skipper, GT have won the powerplay as they scored 54 runs in the powerplay in the chase of 164.

End of Lucknow Super Giants Innings