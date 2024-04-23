IPL 2024 | Ruturaj Gaikwad Becomes First CSK Captain To Score Hundred

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad became the first CSK captain to score a hundred in the history of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved the feat in the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday playing a knock of unbeaten 108 runs from 60 balls at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

Ruturaj played a brilliant knock for the team helping the side post a challenging 210 /4 on the board. LSG won the toss and chose to bowl in the fixture.

The right-handed batter, who represents Maharashtra in the domestic circuit, then played a crucial knock for the side while all-rounder Shivam Dube provided some brisk hitting from the other end.

Gaikwad, who comes from Pune, also became the third batter with multiple hundreds for CSK along with former opener Murali Vijay and Australian Shane Watson. Notably, his maiden century in the tournament came in 2021 when he played a scintillating knock against Rajasthan Royals.

Gaikwad has so far amassed 349 runs this season from eight innings with an average of 58.16 and a strike rate of 142.44. He is the top run-scorer for CSK this season and overall second-highest run-getter behind star batter and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli.

Before the start of the season of the IPL, the captaincy of the franchise was handed to Ruturaj Gaikwad from legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The right-handed batter has handled the leadership role quite effectively so far guiding the team to four victories from seven matches.