IPL 2024: Rashid Khan Becomes First Player to Complete 50 Wickets for Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Leg-spinner Rashid Khan has become the first player to complete 50 wickets for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He reached a remarkable milestone during the clash between GT and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday.

Rashid has achieved the landmark in his 37th IPL game for Gujarat. He completed his 50th wicket by dismissing Punjab Kings' batter Jitesh Sharma in the 15th over of the innings. Jitesh was caught by Darshan Nalkande at deep mid-wicket. With this achievement, Rashid has over 50 wickets for two IPL teams including his former side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat.

In his impressive stint at SRH, Rashid picked up 93 wickets in just 76 matches at an economy rate of 6.33. Notably, he is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for SRH, only behind veteran pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's tally of 146 wickets.

The Afghanistan spinner has been an integral part of Gujarat since its inception. He fulfilled the responsibilities of deputy for former skipper Hardik Pandya in the previous two seasons and has captained the side in two IPL games so far with a win-loss ratio of 50-50.

In 112 appearances in the cash-rich league, Rashid has taken 142 wickets at an incredible economy rate of 6.72 including a couple of four-wicket hauls. He has also showcased his prowess with the bat on many occasions. He has amassed 448 runs in his IPL career at an impressive strike rate of 165.31 including a fifty.