IPL 2024: "Good to catch up with MS Dhoni," says Kohli ahead of CSK vs RCB clash

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season opener, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli opened up on their clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and said that it would be good to catch up with the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni.

Kohli is the highest run-getter in IPL of all time. In 237 matches and 229 innings, the India talisman batter has scored 7263 runs at an average of 37.24, with a strike rate of 130.02. His best score is 113. He has scored seven centuries, most by a batter and 50 fifties in his IPL career.

MS Dhoni handed the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the season and it will be a long time since the last time Dhoni played under anyone else's leadership. He has led the team to five titles so far in the history of the tournament.

In a recent episode of RCB's Bold Diaries, Kohli said that it's been a while since he met Dhoni. The former India skipper said that it would be nice to play in front of the passionate CSK fans at the iconic Chepauk Stadium. He also added that the season opener of the IPL 2024 will be a big game.

"Playing against Chennai is obviously always a special occasion, a big game. You know, the Southern Derby as they call it. Yeah, it's nice to play infront of very passionate Chennai fans and yeah good to catch up with MS Dhoni, it's been a while," Kohli said.

Last season, the 35-year-old batter was the fourth-highest run-getter, piling up 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82. His best score was 101*. The 35-year-old scored two centuries and six fifties but could not take his side to the playoffs.

The 17th season of the IPL will start on Friday, with defending champions Chennai set to clash with Bengaluru in the Southern derby at MA Chidambaram Stadium.", "RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.