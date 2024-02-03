Loading...

Indian Women's Team Goes down 1-2 to China in FIH Hockey Pro League

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 3, 2024

The Indian Women's Hockey Team faced a defeat in closely-fought encounter against China by 1-2 in their campaign opener of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Indian Women’s Hockey Team began their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign with a 1-2 loss against China at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here on Saturday. Vandana Katariya (15) scored the first goal of the game for India, but Wen Dan (40’) and Bingfeng Gu (52’) scored later on to complete the comeback win for China.

The match began with India attempting to dictate the tempo with quick passes, but they failed to create any significant goal threats. The first chance of the first quarter fell to China after a miscued clearance from India’s goalkeeper Savita, but China failed to capitalise.

China’s Hua Liu was presented with a chance towards the end of the first quarter, but her reverse shot flew wide of the post. As the game became stretched, Vandana Katariya dove to deflect Lalremsiami’s cross from the right wing to give India the lead in the final minute of the first quarter.

China answered by earning a penalty corner as soon as the second quarter began, but Bichu Devi Kharibam and Ishika Chaudhary remained alert and diffused the threat. China took the initiative as the second quarter progressed, but India rebuffed China’s advances and attempted to hurt them with the occasional counterattack. However, both teams failed to create any significant openings and the first half ended 1-0 in India’s favour.

With five minutes to go in the third quarter, China’s Jiaqi Zhong dodged past a couple of Indian defenders and passed the ball to Wen Dan, who dinked the ball over Savita to bring China back on level terms. India managed to earn a penalty corner in the last minute of the third quarter, but they failed to grab the chance.

China shifted up a gear in the last quarter, pegging India back into their defensive half and eventually earning a penalty corner. After four re-awards, Bingfeng Gu pounced on a rebound and slapped the ball into the goal to give China the lead in the match. India aimed to restore parity but was unable to make inroads towards that end. As the game drew to a close China was awarded a series of penalty corners, but Savita stood tall in goal and the match ended 2-1 in China’s favour.

