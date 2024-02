Indian women’s Hockey Team loses 2-7 to the Netherlands

Muscat (Oman): The Indian women’s hockey team lost to the Netherlands by 2-7 in the final of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024. Jyoti Chhatri (20’) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (23’) got on the scoresheet for India. Meanwhile, Janneke van de Venne (2’, 14’), Bente van der Veldt (4’, 8’), Lana Kalse (11’, 27’), and Sosha Benninga (13’) scored for the Netherlands.

However, Hockey India announced a cash award of Rs 3 lakh to each player and Rs 1.5 lakh to each of the support staff, as the team ended as runners up. The final began with both teams probing for chances and it wasn’t long before the Netherlands found an opening.

Janneke van de Venne took a long-range shot which deflected off the Indian custodian Rajani Etimarpu and into goal as the Netherlands scored the first goal. Moments later, Bente van der Veldt found herself open in front of the goal and smashed the ball into the net to double Netherlands’ lead.

A period of Netherlands dominance followed. Bente van der Veldt remained alert in front of goal as her quick overhead shot sailed past the Indian defence and into the Indian goal. With 4 minutes to go in the first half, Lana Kalse pounced on a loose ball and unleashed a powerful shot to make it 4-0 in Netherlands’ favour.

Soon after, Sosha Benninga used a deft touch to bypass Rajani in goal and further extended their lead. Then Janneke van de Venne capitalised on an opening and scored to end the first half 6-0 in the Netherlands’ favour. Netherlands’ dominance ensued in the second half, resulting in a challenge which was saved by Rajani.

India opened their account 5 minutes into the second half as Jyoti Chhatri found herself in space and rifled in a shot from distance to beat Netherlands’ goalkeeper Kiki Gunneman. Then Rutuja Dadaso Pisal received the ball under pressure, turned on a sixpence and breached Netherlands’ goal to make it 6-2.

However, a quick counterattack goal from Netherlands’ Lana Kalse restored their 5-goal cushion. India continued to test Netherlands’ goalkeeper Kiki Gunneman but they were unable to beat her. In the final minute of the game, Netherlands were awarded a penalty stroke, however, Rajani battered the shot away and the match ended with a 7-2 scoreline.