Loading...

India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after Hyderabad loss

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

India has dropped to fifth in the World Test Championship standings after a 28-run defeat to England in the first Test. Australia leads the WTC rankings with 55 percentage points, while South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh have 50 percentage points each.

India has dropped to fifth in the World Test Championship standings after a 28-run defeat to England in the first Test. Australia leads the WTC rankings with 55 percentage points, while South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh have 50 percentage points each.

Dubai: India have dropped to fifth behind Bangladesh in the World Test Championship standings after their shock 28-run defeat to England in the first Test in Hyderabad. India were briefly on top after drawing the two-Test series South Africa before being overtaken by Australia following their victory over Pakistan. Rohit Sharma's men have suffered in terms of accumulated percentage points, going down from 54.16 after the South Africa series to 43.33 currently.

Chasing 231 for a win in the fourth innings, India were all out for 202 in the first Test in Hyderabad on Sunday. England's Tom Hartley (7/62) spun a web around the home team batters to cause a collapse. The rare defeat at home took Rohit Sharma's side down to fifth spot in the latest WTC rankings headed by Australia with 55 percentage points. India currently have 43.33 percentage points in their kitty.

Australia's sensational eight-run defeat to the West Indies in Brisbane on Sunday did not have much impact on them as they continued to lead the WTC rankings. South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh -- all with 50 percentage points -- are at second, third and fourth spots. Below India are Pakistan, West Indies, England and Sri Lanka. In the WTC 2023-2025 cycle, teams are fetching 12 points for a win, 4 for a draw and 6 for a tie.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

TAGGED:

IndiaBangladeshWorld Test ChampionshipAustralia

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.