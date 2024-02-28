ICC Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal Jumps to 12th, Dhruv Jurel Climbs to 69th Spot

Dubai (United Arab Emirates): India's swashbuckling opener Yashasvi Jaiswal advanced towards a top-10 spot in the ICC Test rankings for batters, taking a jump of three spots to 12th while wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel, who recently made his debut in Rajkot Test against England, reached to 69th position on Wednesday.

Jaiswal, who was placed at 69th position before the start of the series, scored two back-to-back double-hundreds to continue his ascent to the top, scoring 73 and 37 in the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi.

On the other hand, Jurel, who received the Player of the Match award for a gritty 90 and 39-run knock jumped a whopping 31 places while former England captain Joe Root is back in the top three.

Root, a formerly top-ranked batter, smashed an unbeaten 122, sticking to his natural game instead of following the ultra-aggressive 'bazball' approach in the first innings in Ranchi Test. This classic knock powered him to move up two places to third position. He also moved up three spots to fourth among all-rounders.

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's five-wicket haul in the second innings of the Ranchi Test has helped him narrow the gap with top-ranked Jasprit Bumrah to 21 rating points at 846 after the fast bowler was rested for the Ranchi Test.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has received the chance to feature in India’s squad after a prolonged time, moved up 10 places to the 32nd spot after a brilliant spell in the second innings of Rajkot and Ranchi Tests. While England's offie Shoaib Bashir, who has played only two Tests, climbed 38 places to 80th, attaining the career bests spot in rankings.

Opener Zak Crawley, who has got the starts in almost every inning of the series, has entered the top 20 for the first time while a bunch of spinners have also prospered in the latest weekly update.

Meanwhile, the T20I Rankings see Australia opener Travis Head move into the top 20 for the first time after scores of 24, 45 and 33 in the series against New Zealand. Tim David broke the 600-point barrier for the first time in his career with his blistering 31 off just 10 balls in the first T20I against the Black Caps and moved up six places to 22nd.

The top six bowlers are unchanged, with Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood the only new one in the top 10 after finishing with exceptional figures of 4-1-12-1 in Auckland.

In the ODI rankings, Namibia's Bernard Scholtz has jumped to the 11th spot with 642 rating points after his excellence with the ball against Nepal (4 for 31) and the Netherlands (2 for 15) in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Tri-Series in Kirtipur. Notably, this is the highest position and points tally ever achieved by a Namibia player in ODI cricket.