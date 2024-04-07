Felt The Nation Might Be Angry With Us After WC 2023, Remarks Rohit On 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Hyderabad: The second episode of the 'The Great Kapil Sharma Show' witnessed an emotional moment when Indian skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that he felt that the nation will be angry with the Indian side after losing the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia.

India enjoyed an unbeaten run in the ODI World Cup 2023 as they won all the games to reach the summit clash of the marquee tournament. However, the team faltered in the crucial title-decider succumbing to a six-wicket defeat against the Australians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 'Men in Blue' suffered a lot of flak on social media for consistently exiting from the knockouts of the ICC events back then. However, Rohit Sharma has come up with the revelation that the team enjoyed a lot of praise for the way they played after the conclusion of the coveted tournament.

"I was thinking that the World Cup took place in our country but still we couldn't win. I felt the nation might be angry with us. But I only heard people praising how well we played, and how they enjoyed watching that cricket," Rohit stated on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', which was aired on Saturday April 6 on Netflix.

The Indian side was bundled out for 240 while batting first in the final with KL Rahul (66) being the highest run-scorer in a decisive game. Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Australian opener Travis Head then played a spectacular knock of 137 runs to help Australia chase the target. Rohit admitted that the opposition played better in the final.

“Two days before the match, our team was in Ahmedabad and we did our practice. The team had maintained a good momentum. As if the team was on autopilot. When the match began, we started good. Shubman Gill got out quickly but then Virat Kohli and I had a partnership,” the Mumbaikar recalled.

"We were confident we could achieve a good score. I feel that in big matches if you are able to score runs and create pressure on the opposite team…because the opposite team has to make runs. But Australia played good cricket. We even managed to take three wickets for just 40 runs but they had a long partnership,” the star opener concluded.