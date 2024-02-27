DC Player Arundhati Reddy Fined 10 per Cent of Her Match Fee

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Delhi Capitals player Arundhati Reddy has been fined 10 per cent of her match fees for breaching the Women's Premier League's Code of Conduct. Reddy breached the Code of Conduct during her side's league game against UP Warriors at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

According to the statement, Arundhati admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the WPL’s Code of Conduct which relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon her dismissal during a match.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the state ment added. In the game, Delhi Capitals thrashed UP Warriorz by 9 wickets. UP Warriorz was restricted to a meagre 119 for 9 in their 20 overs and Delhi Capitals chased the target with 5.3 overs left as they rode on Shafali Varma's unbeaten 64. Arundhati Reddy a right arm medium pacer returned with figures of 1 for 16 in three overs