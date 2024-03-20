BWF Swiss Open 2024: Double Delight for India; Priya/Shruti and Ashwini/Tanisha enter round of 16

Gstaad (Switzerland): Priya and Shurti started the first set on a strong note taking the lead till the first interval. However, the opponents from Chinese Taipei also showed some resistance to close down the gap and make the scoreline 12-10 at one point in time. However, it was a continuous domination from the Indian pair after that thanks to a blend of acute placements and deceptive returns in the rallies. The pair bagged the first set by 21-13 as a result. The second set was a competitive one and with both sides showing quality at the start the scoreline was 3-3. The Indian duo then gained momentum and secured seven consecutive points to make it 10-4 in their favour. The opponents then fought back and took a lead with an array of fine strokes and the scoreline was 15-13 in their favour soon.

Both the sides then produced some quality action but the Indian pair ensured a victory by winning the second set by 21-19 and the fixture was won by Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra.

Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Castro also emerged triumphant in their fixture beating the Indonesian pair of Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Rose by 21-18, 12-21, 21-19.

Indian pair were just one point ahead when they acquired the 11th point in the first set but then they put the opponents under pressure and made it to the five-point lead within a blink of an eye, making it 16-11. However, the rivals bounced back reducing the deficit to two points and made the scoreline 20-18. But the Indian pair forced the rival to make an error and won the opening set of the fixture.

The Indonesian duo started the second set with an aggressive approach and earned success. They showed much-improved energy levels compared to the first set. The attacking approach helped them to take a five-point lead at the halfway mark and then they just didn't let the Indian pair make a comeback. They extended their lead to 8 points and conceded only two points to the opponents, making the scoreline 20-12 and then had a long rally to secure the match point. The Indian pair, who lacked the energy in the second set, made another forced error to lose the second set.

Ashwini and Tanisha take an 11-9 lead at the interval in the third set after Meilysa's drop shot finds the net. Ashwini and Tanisha lose a rally after the latter plays a poor return from the net. Her shot goes into the net. It became an interesting affair after in the final set and the Indian duo won their match.