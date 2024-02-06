BCCI Announces India's Tour of Zimbabwe for T20I Series

Hyderabad/Harare (Zimbabwe): India are all set to tour Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series in July after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have made the announcement of the series after a successful discussion between the two boards. The series will be held in Harare from 6 to 14 July. The series will take place immediately after the T20 World Cup 2024 which will be hosted by the USA and West Indies from June 1 to 29.

The first T20 will be played on July 6, while the second game will be played on July 7. The third match of the five-match series will be played on July 10, while the fourth and the penultimate game will be played on July 13. The final game will be played on July 14. All the games will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

The Indian team played five T20Is against Australia and three against South Africa in November-December last year. They then hosted Afghanistan for three T20 games last month. However, the Men in Blue are not scheduled to play any bilateral T20I till the start of the T20 World Cup 2024 from June 1.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the board aims to provide support to Zimbabwe Cricket. "The BCCI has always played a pioneering role in contributing to the global cricketing community. We understand that it is a period of rebuilding for Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Cricket needs our support at this juncture," he said in a statement posted on BCCI website.

"Our steadfast commitment to touring and supporting fellow member boards aligns with our principle of bringing about a positive transformation within the cricketing landscape. The BCCI will do its best to make bilateral cricket stronger and commercially more viable," added Jay Shah.

Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani expressed his excitement to host India. "We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting India for a T20I series in July in what will be our biggest international attraction at home this year," he remarked.

“The game of cricket has always immensely benefited from India’s influence and dedication to the sport, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the BCCI for committing to tour Zimbabwe once again," Tavengwa Mukuhlani added.

India are currently engaged in a Test series against England with the scoreline reading 1-1 before the commencement of the third Test in Rajkot from February 15.