Badminton Asia Team Championship: India Bag Maiden Title Beating Thailand in Thrilling Final

Shah Alam (Malaysia): The Indian women's team scripted a historic moment on Sunday as they bagged their first-ever Badminton Asia Team Championship title by outplaying Thailand.

PV Sindhu and the pair of Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela scored wins in the first two matches of the tie. However, India lost the next two fixtures as Ashmita Chaliha and the duo of Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra suffered a defeat in their respective fixtures.

The 16-year-old Anmol Kharb played the decisive match of the tie against Pornpicha Choeikeewong. Anmol stepped up to the occasion and delivered when it mattered the most helping Indian contingent to lift their maiden title.

In the first game of the tie, PV Sindhu dominated the proceedings beating Supanida Katethong by 21-12, 21-12 in two straight sets. It was a perfect combination of power and placement from the 28-year-old. Also , an immaculate netplay from the Indian shuttler helped her register an easy victory.

In the second fixture, the Indian duo of Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela were up against Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Pra Jongjai. They kicked off the match very well winning the first set by 21-16 combining cross-court smashes and deceptive returns in their gameplay. However, the opponents made a comeback in the second set and the Indian twain lost the set by 18-21. However, they showed brilliant gameplay in the third set by 21-16 to win the match.

India were leading 2-0 in the tie, but they were soon to face turbulent times. Ashmita Chaliha was up against Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the third match of the tie and the Thai shuttler paved the way for Thailand's comeback. Ashmita, who shown terrific form in the tournament before the final wasn't able to match the opponent's gameplay and was beaten 11-21, 14-21.

The inexperienced pair of Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra squared off Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard and suffered a defeat by 11-21, 9-21. The tie was now levelled at 2-2.

Anmol Kharb, the young sensation in Indian badminton stepped up yet again and she emerged triumphant in the decisive match beating Pornpicha Choeikeewong by 21-14, 21-9. Her magnificent performance in the decisive clash helped India lift their maiden title.