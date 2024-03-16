Digital Deception – A Cyber Menace

Cybercrime is escalating globally, with India witnessing significant incidents. Cybercriminals exploit technology to steal data from government entities, corporations, and individuals, causing extensive damage.

In 2021, India faced 14.02 lakh cyber-attacks and over 13.9 lakh in 2022. Globally, cyber-attacks surged by 38 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year. Addressing cyber security challenges is complex and time-consuming, often resulting in substantial losses. Despite the benefits technology brings to sectors like education, healthcare, banking, and commerce, its exploitation by cybercriminals necessitates multifaceted strategies to safeguard digital infrastructure and personal data against these pervasive threats.

Money is the motive

India's proactive stance on cybersecurity is embodied by the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). It is the nodal agency to deal with cyber security incidents. A consortium of information security experts dedicates themselves to detecting and mitigating cyber threats round the clock.

In 2020 alone, CERT-In addressed approximately 11.58 lakh complaints related to cyber intrusions. Cybercriminals' tactics extend beyond data theft, targeting and crippling software across various services, a challenge aptly managed by this Emergency Response Force. In a notable incident, hackers compromised the servers of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi with ransomware in November 2022, illicitly accessing over four crore sensitive records.

The data included information on some of the country's most influential figures, raising significant security concerns. Reports surfaced of demands for hefty ransoms to restore the AIIMS IT infrastructure. A subsequent attack in June 2023 saw cybercriminals deploying malware in an attempt to breach AIIMS computer systems. Fortunately, the institution's robust cyber defence mechanisms thwarted the effort, ensuring uninterrupted services.

Hackers employ diverse strategies to infiltrate business and personal computer systems, with phishing emails being a prevalent tactic. These deceptive emails mimic communications from reputable sources or trusted merchants, luring recipients with links that harbour malicious malware.

Clicking on these links grants hackers access to electronic devices, computer systems, and confidential personal data. Daily, thousands fall prey to these phishing schemes across the country. To mitigate this risk, it is imperative that individuals exercise caution, critically assessing the authenticity of every email received, rather than extending blind trust to all electronic correspondence.

Cybercriminals deploy ransomware, a pernicious type of software, to exploit individuals and businesses, marking one of the most direct methods of digital extortion. Initially, they exfiltrate valuable data from computers, subsequently crippling them, leading to considerable personal and financial turmoil.

Victims are then coerced into paying hefty ransoms. To counteract such threats, it is crucial for businesses to safeguard their data on isolated, dedicated servers. Additionally, attackers utilise malware, a broader category of malicious software capable of commandeering and manipulating a computer's information system.

This tool not only facilitates the theft and alteration of data but also enables cybercriminals to inflict damage on organisations by introducing viruses into their networks. Once malware infiltrates a network, it can severely disrupt all connected systems and devices, with detection and remediation processes potentially extending over weeks or months, exacerbating the impact of these cyber assaults.

Alertness is paramount

In today's digital era, the ubiquity of the internet is seemingly inexorable and all-pervading, with websites being pivotal for both personal and professional engagements.

Consequently, cybercriminals exploit this very dependency, targeting and compromising online security. To mitigate such risks, individuals are urged to adopt robust password practices and scrutinise emails with caution, avoiding suspicious links and websites.

Moreover, fortifying computers and devices with premium antivirus software emerges as a critical defence mechanism against cybercrime. Elevating public awareness about cyber threats is paramount: educating on the mechanics of cyber-attacks, recognition strategies, preventive measures, and appropriate response channels.

Awareness campaigns, especially in schools, hospitals, and both government and private sectors, play a vital role. The deployment of advanced technology and specialised teams on a global scale is imperative to effectively counteract cyber threats. Only through such comprehensive approaches can cybersecurity be truly achieved, safeguarding the digital landscape against malicious activities.

The menace of bogus websites

Hackers increasingly deploy malware, including counterfeit websites and ransomware, to execute cyber-attacks. A significant concern is the proliferation of bogus sites mimicking legitimate banks and corporations. Unsuspecting users are lured via emails and texts with enticing offers, leading them to enter their credentials on these fraudulent platforms, thereby compromising their personal and financial information.