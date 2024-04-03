'Failures as Challenges': Two Telangana Youth Land Multiple Jobs Within a Year

Hyderabad: Youths from middle-class families these days often get depressed after failing in a recruitment exam and complain “It's not all because of us”. But two youths from Telangana have become an inspiration by landing eight and nine jobs in a single year.

Sister's Help and Encouragement of Friend

Hailing from Chintapalli in Nalgonda district, Srikanth hails from a middle-class family background. The situation became more dire with the death of his father in 2014 and his mother in 2019. Srikanth's elder sister Srilakshmi works as a teacher in a private school and runs the family. While continuing her studies, Srilakshmi encouraged and guided her younger brother Srikanth to study hard.

Srikanth, who completed his MBA in 2020 with the encouragement of his sister, joined a banking training center in Hyderabad in 2021. The results of the written exams in the first attempt were disappointing but did not discourage him. Every time the notification came, he wrote the exam.

Srikanth joined South India Bank (Private) in 2022, but resigned after seven months and started preparing for the job exam again. Srikanth's hard work paid off as he landed two jobs in 2022 but did not join them. Recently Srikanth was selected for another seven jobs.

He was selected as a Credit Officer at the Bank of India, Accountant at Eklavya Model Residential School, Administrative Officer (Finance Accounts Specialist) at United India Insurance Company, IBPS Clerk at Bank of Maharashtra, Upper Division Clerk at Employees State Insurance Corporation, PO of South Indian Bank (Pvt.), Clerk in DCCB, Karimnagar and RRB (Regional Rural Banks) PO, RRB Clerk.

''I want to join Eklavya Model School. The final results of the Airports Authority of India and RBI Assistant are to be declared'', Srikanth said. He said that his elder sister Srilakshmi and his friend Srisailam stood by him and guided him in his job endeavors and their encouragement was behind his success.

Doesn't Matter if the First Attempt was Disappointing

Udayhasan belongs to a middle-class family from Madhira in Khammam district. His father Nageshwar Rao is a private school teacher and mother Srijanakumari is a homemaker. The family survived on the meager income of Nageshwar Rao over the years. Udaihasan studied hard with the opinion that the financial condition of the family would not change unless he rose to a higher position.

In 2022, he completed his B.Tech in Basara Triple IT. Later, he came to Hyderabad for training to get a bank job. In 2022 he achieved a rank in the 'SBI PO' job exam and went for the interview. Despite being disappointed in the final results, he did not back down. In 2023, the excitement doubled with the arrival of eight notifications related to clerical, PO, and insurance companies. Udaihasan worked harder and was selected for RRB Clerk, RRB PO, Clerk in APGVB, RBI Assistant, SBI PO, IBPS PO (Canara Bank), and Punjab National Bank (Clerk) posts.

Udayhasan said that he got a job in the final results of New India Assurance Company and recently joined the post of administrative officer in that company. He expressed confidence that he is aiming to get an RBI Grade-B job in near future.