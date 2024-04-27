Tanishka Sharma from Patna Wins Miss Teen Earth India; Dreams of Bollywood Foray

Patna: The 15-year-old Tanishka Sharma won the Miss Teen Earth India title in the country's biggest teen beauty pageant held in Jaipur. Tanishka's father Vikas Sharma is a veterinarian and her mother Neetu Kumari is a health coach. Tanishka studied at St Joseph's Convent School and appeared for the matriculation exam this year.

Miss Teen Earth India Tanishka Sharma had a special conversation with ETV Bharat. During the chat, she said that it was a surprise for her. She further stated that the beauty pageant Miss Teen Diva was organised in Jaipur. It was very challenging for her as she represented Bihar. Girls aged between 13 and 19 years from across the country took part in the beauty pageant.

"The journey was started 10 months ago for the beauty pageant. "I worked hard. It was very challenging because three rounds were conducted. Talent round in which you can do anything dancing. After that, there was the national costume round. So, I performed Chhath Puja. After that, the opening number starts with the dance. Finally, the winners were honoured."

When asked Tanishka Sharma why she chose modelling, she said that her parents have been very supportive. They did not oppose modelling and did not exert pressure to become a doctor or an engineer. Mom and Dad had made it clear to her that whichever field she chose she work hard and excel in that.

Tanishka Sharma said that the reason for participating in this competition was to try to improve herself both physically and mentally. "During the Corona, when I was confined to home like others. Hence, my weight had increased to 86 kg. People used to taunt me for gaining weight. But, I did not give up and I lost 21 kg in seven to eight months," she recalled.

My dream is Bollywood: Tanishka Sharma said that her dream is making a debut in Bollywood. "I will prepare for that. Apart from that, my is fashion designing and becoming an actress. I have been dancing since childhood. I have danced to many Bhojpuri songs and posted them on Instagram. I don't have a dream to become a Bhojpuri actress, but I have a dream to become a Bollywood actress and I will achieve this, too."

Tanishka is an animal and nature lover: She said that I have got a chance to win the Miss Teen Earth India title. Before this, I was doing environmental protection and social work. Since childhood, I was very fond of animals and nature. I have always been working on environmental issues. Being an environmentalist, my dream is to make as many people as possible aware of the environment.

