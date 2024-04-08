Groundbreaking 'Kashur Tarjum e Quran' App Revolutionizes Access to Religious Texts

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid the ongoing holy month of Ramadan, a Kashmiri youth along with his friends has come up with an online app offering the translation of the Holy Quran into the local language to enable the local populace to have a better understanding of the holy book.

Khaki Umar Falahi, along with a few companions has launched the app under the banner of 'Kashur Tarjuma Quran' which is available online for the readers. The app has become a hit among the readers especially in the ongoing holy month of Ramadan when Muslims turn devout and intensify reading the Quran.

Besides the Holy Quran, several religious texts have been included in Kashmiri translations within this app, making it increasingly popular among users. The app provides the translation of the Quran in Kashmiri through video, audio, and text formats, featuring the first-ever translation of the Quran by Maulana Mohammad Yusuf Shah (RA) and Athar Manigami's rendition of the Holy Quran in Kashmiri.

The app's unique feature lies in its accessibility, allowing anyone to read the translation of the Holy Quran in Kashmiri. Additionally, users can also listen to it in video format. This means that both literate and illiterate individuals, as well as those with varying levels of literacy, can easily benefit from the Kashmiri translation of the Holy Quran through this app. Moreover, the app includes sections for prayers, supplications, and special invocations.

Speaking about the app, Khaki Umar said he conceived the idea of creating a digital app for the Quran translation into Kashmiri during his pursuit of religious knowledge and education. In 2017, the idea crystallized, leading to the formal commencement of the project with the collaboration of friends. Subsequently, Athar Manigami contributed extensively to the textual content of the app, while also lending his voice for the translation of the Quran.

With the collaborative efforts of developers and partners, the app was successfully launched to the public in 2021. In response to a query, Khaki Umar said that the app has garnered considerable usage since its launch, with over a hundred thousand downloads, indicating its widespread popularity among users.

Khaki Umar emphasized that no external funding or support from any organization was involved in the creation of this app. All expenses incurred in its development were shared among the partners themselves, he said.

Umar further revealed plans to incorporate more authenticated religious books, besides the works of renowned scholars and Urdu translations, into the app in the future. Additionally, preparations are underway to include the authentic translation of Sahih Bukhari in Kashmiri, one of the most authoritative and reliable collections of the recorded speeches of the Prophet of Islam, in the app very soon.