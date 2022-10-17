Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A Kashmir-born woman professor has been selected for the 'Outstanding Researchers Award 2022' by the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for her extraordinary research work in Chemistry. As per an official AMU handout, Prof Farrukh Arjamand was chosen for the award which would be presented on the occasion of Sir Syed Day (birth anniversary of AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmed Khan) for her 30 years of long research work in the field of inorganic medicinal chemistry.

Prof. Arjamand has worked extensively in bio-inorganic chemistry, medicinal inorganic chemistry, synthesis of anti-tumor metallodrugs and development of specialty drugs and has published more than 160 papers in various journals. Prof Arjamand will be given this award on Monday on Sir Syed Day for her valuable services in the Department of Chemistry.

Prof Arjamand has visited many countries including China, USA and Thailand for her academic research work. She has 4717 references with h-index 37 and i10-index 107 and two specific patents on antitumor drugs. Prof Arjamand has also worked as Principal Investigator in six major research projects. She has worked with national and international research institutes like IIT Kharagpur, IICT Hyderabad; ACTREC, USTC, China, Institute de Physique de Rennes, France and Ohio State University, USA.

Prof Arjamand has been awarded several prestigious awards in the past, including Young Scientist, ICC, Shikhara Ratna Award, IFSI, Distinguished Women Scientist Award etc.