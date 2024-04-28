Ageless beauty! Who Is Alejandra Rodriguez, Journalist just Won Miss Universe Buenos Aires At 60

Buenos Aires: Alejandra Rodriguez, a 60-year-old lawyer and journalist hailing from La Plata, Argentina, has etched her name in history by clinching the coveted title of Miss Universe Buenos Aires. This remarkable feat marks a paradigm shift in the realm of beauty pageants, as Rodriguez becomes the first contestant of her age bracket to secure the esteemed crown, reported People magazine.

Defying conventional beauty norms, Rodriguez emerged triumphant among 34 competitors spanning a wide age range from 18 to 73. Her victory not only symbolises personal accomplishment but also embodies a broader message of inclusivity and diversity within the beauty pageant circuit.

"I am thrilled to be representing this new paradigm in beauty pageants because we are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty but another set of values," Rodriguez said, according to a statement obtained by People magazine. Her win underscores a shift towards recognizing and celebrating a broader spectrum of attributes beyond physical appearance.

With her sights set on the forthcoming Miss Universe Argentina pageant scheduled for May 25, Rodriguez remains undeterred in her pursuit of further accolades.

Should she emerge victorious, she will advance to compete for the illustrious Miss Universe title slated for September, marking a significant milestone in her journey. Rodriguez's ascent to prominence coincides with a pivotal decision by the Miss Universe Organization in September 2023 to eliminate age restrictions for contestants. This progressive move has opened doors for women of all ages to participate, ushering in a new era of inclusivity and representation within the pageant community.

Undeterred by age constraints, Rodriguez remains steadfast in her determination to vie for the crown of Miss Universe Argentina 2024. Reflecting on her journey, she remarked, "I think the judges saw my confidence and my passion to represent the women of my generation." In tandem with Rodriguez's groundbreaking achievement, other women are also making waves in the pageant arena, transcending age barriers to vie for coveted titles. Haidy Cruz, aged 47, is set to represent the Dominican Republic in the upcoming 2024 pageant, slated to take place in Mexico City later this year, People magazine reported.