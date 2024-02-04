US Conducts Strike on Houthi Anti-Ship Cruise Missile Prepared Target Vessels in Red Sea

Washington: The US on Sunday conducted a strike against a Houthi anti-ship cruise missile prepared for launch against ships in the Red Sea, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"On Feb. 4, at approximately 4 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces conducted a strike in self-defense against a Houthi anti-ship cruise missile prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," CENTCOM wrote on 'X'.

As per CENTCOM, "the US forces identified the cruise missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that it presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region." This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy vessels and merchant vessels," it said.

The US and UK recently launched air and surface strikes, which also included fighter jets, against Houthi sites in Yemen. Overall, 30 targets were hit at least ten different sites, according to two US officials, reported CNN.

According to one official, the targets include command and control, an underground weapons storage site, and weaponry used by the Houthis to strike international trade channels.

"Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea but let us reiterate our warning to Houthi leadership: we will not hesitate to continue to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways in the face of continued threats," the US and UK said in a joint statement with Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand, according to CNN.