Taiwan Tracks 9 Chinese Military Aircraft, 6 Naval Vessels Operating around Nation

author img

By ANI

Published : Mar 27, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

Taiwan Tracks 9 Chinese Military Aircraft, 6 Naval Vessels Operating around Nation

The Taiwan Ministry of National Defense's statement said that four of nine Chinese aircraft entered the country's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). Thereafter, the armed forces monitored the situation and deployed CAP aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems in response to the Chinese activities.

Taipei(Taiwan): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected nine Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Tuesday to 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

According to the Taiwan Ministry of National Defence's statement, four of nine Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwanese armed forces monitored the situation and deployed CAP aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems in response to the Chinese activities.

"9 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's SW and eastern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said in a post on X.

The Taiwan Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected seven Chinese naval vessels and five Chinese military aircraft operating around the nation from 6 am (local time) on Sunday to 6 am (local time) on Monday. Meanwhile, the Taiwan Air Force Command announced that it carried out an integrated air defence exercise on Tuesday to enhance the overall effectiveness of defence operations, Taiwan News reported.

The Taiwan Air Force Command said it would continue to enhance training intensity considering the frequent intrusions by Chinese military aircraft and vessels into Taiwan's air defence identification zone and nearby water. It further stated that these efforts are made to fulfil regional security and defence operation needs, safeguard airspace and protect the homeland.

Read More

  1. The Big Brother Syndrome
  2. US Revitalised Partnership with Allies and Nations like India Amidst China's Rise: Biden

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.