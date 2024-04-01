Sri Lanka 'Hails' India's Assistance in Stabilizing Island Nation's Economy during Delhi Talks

New Delhi : In a significant diplomatic development, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, led a high-level delegation in discussions to assess bilateral economic connectivity projects between Sri Lanka and India. These discussions were held in New Delhi on March 28, at the invitation of Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, as per the readout from the Sri Lankan President's office.

This comes as controversy stirs up over the Katchatheevu issue ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The Katchatheevu has been the point of contention between India and Sri Lanka for years.

According to sources, Foreign Secretary Kwatra further extended a warm welcome to Sagala Ratnayaka, acknowledging the positive momentum in Sri Lanka’s economic growth.

He emphasized that the current juncture presents an opportune moment for both countries to advance agreed-upon projects, attributing this progress to the strategic vision of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Ratnayaka expressed gratitude for the extensive Indian assistance that played a crucial role in stabilizing the Sri Lankan economy.

He provided insights into the ongoing negotiations with the IMF and underscored the imperative of pursuing economic growth. Also highlighted the importance of enhancing economic integration with India through improved connectivity, reflecting on the historical ties that bind the two nations as the closest neighbor.

During the discussions, both sides conducted a comprehensive review of all bilateral projects, focusing on their timely implementation. It was mutually agreed to engage in this review process every quarter, demonstrating a commitment to ensuring effective progress in bilateral economic cooperation.

The discussions underscored the shared commitment of Sri Lanka and India to strengthen the partnership and foster greater economic collaboration. With both nations poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities, the discussions in New Delhi marked a significant step forward in deepening bilateral ties and advancing mutual interests.