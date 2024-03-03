Shehbaz Sharif Elected as Pakistan's Prime Minister for Second Time

Islamabad: Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday became the prime minister of Pakistan for a second time to lead a coalition government after he comfortably won a majority in the newly-elected Parliament.

Shehbaz, 72, who was the consensus candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), received 201 votes in the 336-member house. Shehbaz's challenger Omar Ayub Khan of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured 92 votes. The session of the new parliament convened amid ruckus and sloganeering by PTI-backed lawmakers.

Shehbaz will be administered the oath of office on Monday at the Presidential mansion, Aiwan-e-Sadr. Shehbaz earlier served as prime minister of a coalition government from April 2022 to August 2023 before Parliament was dissolved to hold general elections.

Sunday's session started with the oath-taking of PML-N leader Jam Kamal. However, the House soon started echoing slogans and chants raised by SIC members in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and the eight-party alliance backing Shehbaz Sharif. Following this, Sadiq asked the Assembly staff to ring the bell for five minutes so that any member that is not present in the house could come to the floor for the PM's election.

After the bells were rung, Sadiq directed the National Assembly staff to lock the doors and announced the method for electing PM, according to Geo News report. Following this, the Pakistan National Assembly speaker informed the lawmakers about the candidates who were contesting for the PM's post. He said, "Valid nominated candidates are Shehbaz Sharif and Omar Ayub. Honourable members who wish to vote in favour of Shehbaz may proceed to the lobby on the right side designated as 'Lobby A'.

Ayaz Sadiq then asked those who want to vote for Omar Ayub Khan can proceed to the left-hand side towards "Lobby B" to get their votes recorded. As the voting process started, members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) announced a boycott of the elections and walked out of the house, according to Geo News report.

Balochistan National Party's Sardar Akhtar Mengal did not vote, however, he remained on his seat in the Assembly. After the polling process concluded, the Pakistan National Assembly secretary gave details regarding the voting process to the speaker. After the completion of counting, Ayaz Sadiq ordered the Pakistan National Assembly staff to ring the bell to summon the lawmakers back in the house for the announcement of the results. (With Agency inputs)