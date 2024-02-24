Russia-Ukraine War 2nd Anniversary: US Announces New Sanctions; Ukraine Seeks India's Aid

Moscow (Russia): It was on February 24, 2022 when the Russia and Ukraine war broke out after a special military operation was declared by Russian President Vladimir in the Ukrainian territory. The US hit Russia with 500 new sanctions on Friday over the death of jailed Opposition leader Aleksey Navalny and the ongoing war against Ukraine.

100 sanctions were also announced by the US against those who are indirectly supporting the Russian war machine including the ones in China, the UAE and Liechtenstein.

According to US President Joe Biden, these sanctions will target individuals connected to Navalny's imprisonment and financial sector, defence industrial base, procurement networks in Russia and sanctions evaders across multiple continents.

Biden who announced the new sanctions believes that they will ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home.

Over 2000 entities in Russia have been sanctioned by the US since the beginning of the Russia Ukraine conflict to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin by squeezing his energy earnings and sources of material for the war.

As Russia's economy grew by 3 per cent in 2023 more than the US Economy, Russia is far from being deterred. He also said that Denmark has shown solidarity with Ukrainians and he thanked the country's Prime Minister.

"Today, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and I signed the Agreement on Security Cooperation and Long-Term Support between Denmark and Ukraine. A strong document that confirms Denmark's unwavering support for our people. In particular, in the amount of at least 1.8 billion euros in the current year. Denmark will also support efforts to ensure a holistic F-16 capability through the aviation coalition: providing fighters, ammunition, trainers, training, and maintenance. We continue work on a new security architecture for our state. We thank Denmark for its solidarity with our people. Thank you for your help!" he said. Latvia has shown unwavering support to Ukraine. Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of Latvia, Krisjanis Karins shed light on his country's unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of the ongoing Russian invasion.

Ukraine has requested India to play a crucial role in finding a peaceful solution. Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister, Iryna Borovets, described India a key voice in the Global South. She asserted that India has to play a "crucial role" in finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. She also informed that Ukraine has invited India to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in March.