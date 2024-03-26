PM Modi, Belgian Counterpart Agree to Enhance Cooperation, Support for Restoring Peace in West Asia

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

During their telephonic conversation, PM Modi congratulated Belgian PM, Alexander De Croo, for successfully hosting First Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels. The two leaders also reviewed the bilateral relations between Belgium and India.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Belgian counterpart, Alexander De Croo, agreed upon the need to enhance cooperation and support for the early restoration of peace and security in the West Asia region and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, during a telephonic conversation on Tuesday.

They exchanged views on regional and global developments. They agreed upon the need to enhance cooperation and support for the early restoration of peace and security in the West Asia region and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

In a post on X, the Belgian PM said, "Called prime minister @narendramodi to discuss the conflicts in Ukraine & Gaza and protecting shipping lanes in the Red Sea. We also talked about our growing commercial relations and the upcoming royal trade mission to India".

Both the leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral partnership in diverse sectors including trade, investment, clean technologies, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, green hydrogen, IT, defence, and ports among others.

PM Modi congratulated PM De Croo on the recent successful hosting of the First Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels. They reviewed the excellent relations between India and Belgium.

The two leaders further reaffirmed their commitment to further bolster the India–EU Strategic Partnership under the ongoing Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. They exchanged views on regional and global developments.

India- Belgium strategic partnership: Belgium was among the first European countries to establish diplomatic relations with independent India in September 1947. The close bilateral relationship is based on shared commonalities and commitment to the rule of law, federalism and pluralism.

