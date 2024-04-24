'Kashmir Issue Needs to Be Resolved through Peaceful Means': Iran and Pakistan in Joint Statement

New Delhi: In yet another attempt to bring the Kashmir issue to the fore of the global community, Iran and Pakistan in its joint statement have meticulously mentioned the Kashmir issue, stressing the need to resolve the issue through peaceful means based on the will of the people of the region.

The joint press statement was issued by both nations after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi concluded his maiden visit to Islamabad on Wednesday, April 24.

The joint statement said, "Both sides highlighted the need to resolve the issue of Kashmir through dialogue and peaceful means based on the will of the people of that region, and in accordance with international law".

As per the joint press statement, taking note of developments at regional and global levels, both sides emphasised the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy to find mutually acceptable solutions to common challenges.

India has time and again reiterated that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will remain integral and inalienable parts of the country, while urging any other country, especially Pakistan to refrain from commenting on the same.

President Raisi paid an official visit to Pakistan from April 22-24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian, as well as other members of the cabinet and senior officials.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Premier Sharif raked up the Kashmir issue and thanked Iran for its stance. However, Iranian President Raisi refrained from mentioning Kashmir.