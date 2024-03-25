Netanyahu cancels diplomats' visit to Washington in protest over U.N. vote

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

Hours after the UNSC passed a resolution demanding a cease-fire in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled the diplomatic delegation's visit to Washington in protest over the U.N. vote.

The resolution passed 14-0 on Monday after the U.S. decided not to use its veto power and instead abstained. The U.S. has previously vetoed three resolutions demanding a cease-fire.

The resolution also calls for the release of all hostages taken captive during Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attack in southern Israel. But the measure does not link that demand to its call for a cease-fire, intended for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends April 9.

International aid officials say the entire population of the Gaza Strip — 2.3 million people — is suffering from food insecurity and that famine is imminent in the hard-hit north.

More than 32,000 people have been killed in the territory, and more than 74,000 wounded, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its counts. It says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

Some 1,200 people were killed on Oct. 7 when Palestinian militants launched a surprise attack out of Gaza, triggering the war, and abducted another 250 people. Hamas is still believed to be holding some 100 Israelis hostage, as well as the remains of 30 others.

