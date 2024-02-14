BAPS Hindu Mandir: All About the Temple in UAE to be Inaugurated by PM Modi

Abu Dhabi: The first traditional Hindu stone temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), BAPS Hindu Mandir, opens its doors to devotees here on February 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his seventh visit to UAE, is slated to inaugurate the Mandir.

The soon-to-open BAPS Hindu Mandir signals just how far the United Arab Emirates has come in acknowledging different faiths of its expatriate community, long dominated by Indians who power life across its construction sites and boardrooms.

Here's everything you should know about the BAPS Hindu Temple: