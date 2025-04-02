World Autism Awareness Day 2025: Experts Call For Ethical AI Use for Autism Diagnosis and Therapy

Autism is a developmental condition that affects how a person communicates, interacts with others, and experiences the world. It is a spectrum disorder, meaning that it can vary greatly from person to person. Some people with autism may have challenges with speech and social skills, while others might have unique strengths or abilities in specific areas.

What Is World Autism Awareness Day?

Autism awareness is important because it helps people understand the condition better, reduces misconceptions, and promotes inclusion for individuals with autism in schools, workplaces, and society. World Autism Awareness Day (observed every year on April 2) is a global event that encourages people to learn more about autism, support those affected by it, and work toward creating a world where everyone, regardless of their abilities, is accepted and valued.

Early Signs of Autism

Early identification plays a significant role in managing the disorder and ensuring that children receive the necessary support at a crucial developmental stage. Dr Rajesh Sagar, Professor of Psychiatry at AIIMS, says that the symptoms of autism typically appear between 12 to 24 months, with most children being diagnosed before the age of three. “Parents often notice delays in speech development, socializing, or mastering basic skills like drinking from a cup or using a spoon. Some of the key early signs of autism in children include deficits in social communication and difficulties with repetitive behaviours. Social communication challenges may manifest as limited back-and-forth conversations, difficulty sharing interests or emotions, or trouble understanding nonverbal cues like gestures and facial expressions,” says Dr Sagar. These challenges can result in a failure to form relationships appropriate to the child’s developmental level.

Dr Naresh Gupta, a pediatrician, says, “Autism symptoms vary in severity, but early indicators often include a lack of eye contact, delayed speech, and difficulty with social interactions. Some children may also experience other challenges such as digestive issues, sleep disturbances, or seizures.”

Children with autism may also display repetitive behaviours and restricted interests. These behaviours can include hand-flapping, rocking, or insistence on routines, as well as an intense focus on specific topics or activities. Additionally, children may show heightened or diminished responses to sensory stimuli, such as sounds or textures. Dr Sagar adds further, “If a child has not spoken at least two words by the age of two, this is a strong indicator for concern, and parents should seek a professional evaluation.”

ASD often coexists with other conditions that can complicate its diagnosis and treatment. Seizure disorders affect up to 50% of children with autism, while language development disorders are common. Additionally, many children with autism also experience attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which may manifest as hyperactivity and difficulty focusing. Dr Sagar talked about the importance of comprehensive assessment and intervention, as most children with autism also have one or more additional conditions.

Early Diagnosis is Critical

Dr Gupta says that early intervention is critical to improving long-term outcomes for children with autism. He also shares that guidelines recommend autism screening at 9, 18, and 24 months. “Pediatricians typically assess a child's speech development, response to voices, and social skills. If delays are observed, further evaluation by a specialist is often recommended,” he says.

Many countries conduct mandatory autism screenings between 18 and 24 months of age, but awareness remains inconsistent, especially in rural areas. Dr Sagar highlights the need for broader education to dispel common myths surrounding autism, such as the belief that it is caused by supernatural forces or parental actions, which can delay timely intervention. Increased awareness is essential for parents to understand the importance of early detection and the potential benefits of intervention.

AI Opens New Doors

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are opening new doors for both the detection and treatment of autism. AI technologies are now being used to analyze behavioural patterns, neuroimaging, and genetic data, which could improve early detection and lead to personalized treatment plans for children with autism.

Gyanendra Tiwari, professor at BIT, MESRA, says “AI models that predict depression based on facial expressions, EEG data, and voice patterns are already in use, and similar AI systems are being developed for autism detection. These technologies could provide early warning signs and allow for more accurate, timely diagnoses.”

AI is also revolutionizing autism education. By personalizing educational content based on a child’s specific needs, AI-powered tools are helping to improve social, academic, and communication skills. Assistive technologies, such as AI-driven robots and applications, offer tailored interventions that support children with autism in their learning environments.

Furthermore, AI-powered games designed to teach social-emotional skills are being developed to provide a more engaging, individualized approach to education for children on the spectrum.

Dr Karnnika Sethi, a cyber law expert, says "While AI presents vast potential in autism diagnosis and treatment, it is important to use it responsibly and ethically to ensure the best outcomes for children."

Treatments for Autism

There are several treatment approaches available to support children with autism. Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) is a widely used method that helps reinforce positive behaviours. Speech therapy and occupational therapy are also valuable tools for helping children improve their communication and daily living skills. While there is no specific medication that cures autism, certain medications, such as risperidone, can be used to manage symptoms associated with autism. Some parents also explore dietary changes, such as gluten-free or casein-free diets, though medical guidance is essential before making these adjustments.

With advancements in AI-driven diagnostics, personalized learning tools, and a greater emphasis on awareness, the future looks promising for more inclusive and supportive environments for individuals on the autism spectrum.