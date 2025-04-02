World Autism Awareness Day: Promoting Inclusion And Support For Autistic Individuals

Hyderabad: Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition characterised by challenges in social interaction, communication, and restricted or repetitive behaviours. In India, the prevalence of ASD is significant, with an estimated 18 million individuals affected in the country. Approximately 1 in every 100 children under the age of 10 is diagnosed with autism, making it the third most common developmental disorder in the country.

World Autism Awareness Day is an internationally recognised day annually on 2 April, encouraging Member States of the United Nations to take measures to raise awareness about autistic individuals throughout the world.

What is World Autism Awareness Day?

World Autism Awareness Day is an annual event that highlights the need for increased awareness and understanding of autism spectrum disorder. Autism affects millions of people worldwide, impacting their social, communication, and behavioural skills in varying degrees. The day serves as a platform to address the misconceptions and stigma surrounding autism, to promote early diagnosis and intervention, and to support the rights and well-being of individuals with autism. It is also a time to celebrate the unique perspectives and talents that people with autism bring to their communities.

History of the Event:

World Autism Awareness Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007 to address the growing need for awareness and support for individuals with autism spectrum disorder. The day was created to promote a better understanding of autism and to advocate for the rights of individuals with autism to live full and meaningful lives. Since its inception, World Autism Awareness Day has become a global movement, with activities and events taking place in countries around the world, all aimed at fostering a more inclusive and supportive society for people with autism.

Autism is not a disease:

Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition, not a disease, and people with autism can live independently and lead fulfilling lives with the right support.

Types of Autism:

We know that there is not one type of autism, but many. Autism looks different for everyone, and each person with autism has a distinct set of strengths and challenges. Some autistic people can speak, while others are nonverbal or minimally verbal and communicate in other ways. Some have intellectual disabilities, while some do not. Some require significant support in their daily lives, while others need less support and, in some cases, live entirely independently. Many people with autism experience other medical, behavioural or mental health issues that affect their quality of life.

On average, autism is diagnosed around age 5 in the U.S., with signs appearing by age 2 or 3. Current diagnostic guidelines in the DSM-5-TR break down the ASD diagnosis into three levels

Autism and occurring conditions:

Among the most common co-occurring conditions are:

attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

anxiety and depression

gastrointestinal (GI) disorders

seizures and sleep disorders

Anybody can be autistic, regardless of sex, age, race or ethnicity.

Causes of Autism

Autism is strongly genetic: Families with one child with autism have an increased chance of having another child with autism when compared with the general population. The chance of having another affected child is estimated to be around 1 in 5. Family members of a person with autism also tend to have higher rates of autistic traits. Twin studies demonstrate that when one identical (monozygotic) twin is affected by autism, there’s a very high chance the other twin will be affected also (77% in one large study). With fraternal (dizygotic) twins, who have a different genetic makeup to each other, the chance is much less.

Older parents may be a factor: There is growing evidence that older fathers and mothers (over 45 years) are at an increased risk of having a child with autism. Older parents, as a rule, are more likely to have children with developmental and other disorders. While the cause is most likely genetic, older mothers are also at a higher risk of pregnancy and birth complications.

Pregnancy and birth: Pregnancy and, to a lesser extent, early infancy appear to be crucial periods when brain development may be affected. Bacterial or viral infections in the mother during pregnancy have been found to slightly increase the chance of autism; however, this is only a minor factor. Other factors in the mother that could be related to offspring autism include a folic acid deficiency, gestational diabetes and the use of certain antidepressants during pregnancy, but no conclusive evidence exists for any of these links. Conversely, taking prenatal vitamins seems to decrease the chance.

Environmental causes: In the past decade, there has been increased research into the aspects of our environment that may also contribute to autism. However, despite substantial research, no one environmental factor has yet been found to be a definite cause of autism.

Risk factors:

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, certain environmental influences may increase autism risk:

Advanced parental age

Prenatal exposure to air pollution or certain pesticides

Maternal obesity, diabetes or immune system disorders

Extreme prematurity or very low birth weight

Birth complications leading to periods of oxygen deprivation to the baby’s brain

Why is autism on the rise?

Autism prevalence has risen due to increased awareness of autism, broader diagnostic criteria for autism, improved screening tools and standardised screening processes. These factors have led to earlier detection and more diagnoses.

Changes in diagnostic criteria: Diagnostic guidelines have evolved from the DSM-III to the current DSM-5, broadening the definition of autism. The modern autism diagnosis now includes people with lower support needs who previously got a different diagnosis or were overlooked entirely.

Improved screening tools and procedures: The development and widespread use of more effective screening tools, such as the Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers (M-CHAT) published in 2001, have enabled earlier and more accurate identification of autism in all young children.

Increased awareness: Greater autism awareness in the public as well as among medical professionals has led to an increase in diagnoses. In 2007, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) formally recommended that paediatricians begin incorporating standardised autism screening at 18- and 24-month well-child visits, leading to a rise in autism diagnosis and improved access to early intervention.

Assessment and care

All people, including people with autism, have the right to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health. And yet, autistic people are often subject to stigma and discrimination, including unjust deprivation of health care, education and opportunities to engage and participate in their communities. People with autism require accessible health services for general health-care needs like the rest of the population, including promotive and preventive services and treatment of acute and chronic illness.

The healthcare needs of people with autism are complex and require a range of integrated services, which include health promotion, care and rehabilitation. It is important that, once autism has been diagnosed, children, adolescents and adults with autism and their carers are offered relevant information, services, referrals, and practical support, in accordance with their individual and evolving needs and preferences. Collaboration between the health sector and other sectors, particularly education, employment and social care, is important.

This is for informational purposes only. For medical advice or diagnosis, consult a professional.

WHO response

WHO and its partners recognise the need to strengthen countries' abilities to promote the optimal health and well-being of all people with autism.