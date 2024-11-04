Quiz: Are You Neurodivergent or Neurotypical?

Ever wondered if your brain’s taking the standard route or if it’s happily cruising along the scenic, slightly unconventional path? Some people thrive on routines, predictable patterns, and social gatherings, while others find beauty in deep focus, endless curiosity, and unusual approaches to problem-solving.
If you’re neurotypical, your brain is wired in a way that fits with the general patterns of society. This doesn’t mean you’re a clone. You just process and respond to the world in ways that, let’s say, don’t surprise the people around you.
Being neurodivergent means your brain is wired differently, often giving you different strengths (and maybe a few quirks) that don’t fit neatly into societal expectations. Neurodivergence includes conditions like ADHD, autism, dyslexia, and others. Think of it as a mind that goes for a scenic drive while everyone else sticks to the freeway.
Famous Neurodivergents
Amartya Sen: The economist with an unparalleled ability to analyse complex issues, believed to have traits of high-functioning autism.
Hrithik Roshan: The actor and amazing dancer who publicly spoke about overcoming stammering and dyslexia, now inspiring many with his story.
Srinivasa Ramanujan: The mathematical genius who saw numbers and patterns where others saw chaos, thought to have been neurodivergent.
So, are you neurodivergent or neurotypical? Grab a pen and keep track of your answers.
1. When faced with a social gathering, you:
A. Have a blast mingling and chatting with everyone in the room.
B. Strategically plan your exit within the first 20 minutes.
C. Find yourself focusing intensely on a single, fascinating topic with one person, preferably in a quiet corner.
2. Multitasking for you is:
A. Easy, just part of the day.
B. Doable, but exhausting.
C. A guaranteed way to lose track of all tasks and daydream about cats with PhDs.
3. When presented with a new task, you:
A. Get it done in a straightforward, step-by-step manner.
B. Start…then find yourself lost in 10,000 other ideas.
C. Develop an entirely new system to tackle it (and wonder why nobody else sees the brilliance).
4. In a conversation, you’re most likely to:
A. Follow the flow easily, even if the topic changes.
B. Remember every detail and keep thinking of “fun facts” to add in.
C. Accidentally take the discussion into a completely different, obscure topic (hello, ancient Sanskrit grammar).
5. How do you react to sudden changes in plans?
A. No big deal, you just roll with it.
B. You’re adaptable, but you need a little time to adjust.
C. Panic, freeze, and need a full PowerPoint explaining the new plan.
6. What’s your take on routines?
A. They’re fine, but you’re flexible.
B. You appreciate them but can work around change.
C. Your routine must be preserved at all costs.
7. Let’s talk hobbies. Do you:
A. Have a bunch of interests that come and go.
B. Stick to a few favourites but occasionally try something new.
C. Have one or two passions that you can talk about non-stop, to anyone who’ll listen.
Results
Mostly A’s: Neurotypical
Your brain likes to stay within the expected flow, and you thrive on routines with just enough wiggle room to keep things interesting. Social situations don’t throw you, and you’re as adaptable as they come. In other words, you’re classic neurotypical.
Mostly B’s: Mixed Mind
You’re somewhere in the middle. A bit of neurotypical, a sprinkle of neurodivergent. You can relate to both sides, depending on the situation. You’re adaptable yet focused, interested in routines but not locked into them. Consider yourself a “bridge” between the neurotypical and neurodivergent worlds.
Mostly C’s: Neurodivergent
You’re wired to think differently, and your brain thrives on diving deep into passions, routines, and finding alternate routes to “normal.” You might have a few quirks, but they’re exactly what make your brain unique. Whether it’s through hyper-focus or a deep sense of loyalty to your routines, you’re proudly neurodivergent.