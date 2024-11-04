ETV Bharat / health

Quiz: Are You Neurodivergent or Neurotypical?

Ever wondered if your brain’s taking the standard route or if it’s happily cruising along the scenic, slightly unconventional path? Some people thrive on routines, predictable patterns, and social gatherings, while others find beauty in deep focus, endless curiosity, and unusual approaches to problem-solving.

If you’re neurotypical, your brain is wired in a way that fits with the general patterns of society. This doesn’t mean you’re a clone. You just process and respond to the world in ways that, let’s say, don’t surprise the people around you.

Being neurodivergent means your brain is wired differently, often giving you different strengths (and maybe a few quirks) that don’t fit neatly into societal expectations. Neurodivergence includes conditions like ADHD, autism, dyslexia, and others. Think of it as a mind that goes for a scenic drive while everyone else sticks to the freeway.

Famous Neurodivergents

Amartya Sen: The economist with an unparalleled ability to analyse complex issues, believed to have traits of high-functioning autism.

Hrithik Roshan: The actor and amazing dancer who publicly spoke about overcoming stammering and dyslexia, now inspiring many with his story.

Srinivasa Ramanujan: The mathematical genius who saw numbers and patterns where others saw chaos, thought to have been neurodivergent.

So, are you neurodivergent or neurotypical? Grab a pen and keep track of your answers.

1. When faced with a social gathering, you:

A. Have a blast mingling and chatting with everyone in the room.

B. Strategically plan your exit within the first 20 minutes.

C. Find yourself focusing intensely on a single, fascinating topic with one person, preferably in a quiet corner.

2. Multitasking for you is:

A. Easy, just part of the day.

B. Doable, but exhausting.

C. A guaranteed way to lose track of all tasks and daydream about cats with PhDs.

3. When presented with a new task, you:

A. Get it done in a straightforward, step-by-step manner.

B. Start…then find yourself lost in 10,000 other ideas.