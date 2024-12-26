ETV Bharat / health

Reasons Why Joint Pain Worsens In Winter And How To Stay Pain-Free

When winter arrives, many people feel a familiar ache in their joints. It is a nagging reminder of old injuries, arthritis, or simply the toll of daily life. Says Dr. Abhishek Kumar Mishra, Orthopedic Surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Delhi, “The chilly season can worsen your joint pain due to a range of factors. Low temperatures stiffen muscles while reducing blood flow to the joints, making movement more difficult.” The science behind this seasonal phenomenon offers insights into how our bodies respond to environmental changes.

4 Reasons Why There's More Joint Pain In Cold Months

1. Reduced Blood Flow and Stiff Muscles

Cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict, reducing the blood flow to joints and muscles. This limited circulation increases stiffness, making it harder to move without discomfort.

2. Changes in Barometric Pressure

Barometric pressure (the weight of the air around us) often drops during colder months. This can cause the tissues surrounding your joints to expand, leading to pain and swelling. Dr. Mishra says, “The barometric pressure changes during winter can cause tissue expansion, resulting in extreme pain and discomfort.”

3. Lower Vitamin D Levels

Winter’s shorter days and limited sunlight reduce the body’s natural production of vitamin D, which is essential for bone and joint health. A deficiency can exacerbate existing joint issues or make joints more vulnerable to pain.

4. Psychological Impact

Cold weather can also lead to reduced activity levels, which affects joint health. Prolonged inactivity weakens muscles and can put additional stress on the joints, creating a vicious cycle of pain and stiffness.

Tips To Manage Joint Pain In Winter

Joint pain in winter can feel inevitable, but it doesn’t have to take over your life. By understanding the triggers and adopting proactive strategies, you can minimize discomfort and maintain mobility.

Stay Warm

Dress in layers and wear thermal or woolen clothing to protect your joints from the cold. Keeping your body warm prevents muscles from stiffening and improves blood flow.

Stay Hydrated