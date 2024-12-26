ETV Bharat / health

Reasons Why Joint Pain Worsens In Winter And How To Stay Pain-Free

What is it about cold weather that seems to amplify joint pain? The answer lies at the intersection of temperature, pressure and human physiology.

Joint pain in winter
Low temperatures stiffen muscles while reducing blood flow to the joints (Freepik)
By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

When winter arrives, many people feel a familiar ache in their joints. It is a nagging reminder of old injuries, arthritis, or simply the toll of daily life. Says Dr. Abhishek Kumar Mishra, Orthopedic Surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Delhi, “The chilly season can worsen your joint pain due to a range of factors. Low temperatures stiffen muscles while reducing blood flow to the joints, making movement more difficult.” The science behind this seasonal phenomenon offers insights into how our bodies respond to environmental changes.

4 Reasons Why There's More Joint Pain In Cold Months

1. Reduced Blood Flow and Stiff Muscles

Cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict, reducing the blood flow to joints and muscles. This limited circulation increases stiffness, making it harder to move without discomfort.

2. Changes in Barometric Pressure

Barometric pressure (the weight of the air around us) often drops during colder months. This can cause the tissues surrounding your joints to expand, leading to pain and swelling. Dr. Mishra says, “The barometric pressure changes during winter can cause tissue expansion, resulting in extreme pain and discomfort.”

3. Lower Vitamin D Levels

Winter’s shorter days and limited sunlight reduce the body’s natural production of vitamin D, which is essential for bone and joint health. A deficiency can exacerbate existing joint issues or make joints more vulnerable to pain.

4. Psychological Impact

Cold weather can also lead to reduced activity levels, which affects joint health. Prolonged inactivity weakens muscles and can put additional stress on the joints, creating a vicious cycle of pain and stiffness.

Tips To Manage Joint Pain In Winter

Joint pain in winter can feel inevitable, but it doesn’t have to take over your life. By understanding the triggers and adopting proactive strategies, you can minimize discomfort and maintain mobility.

Stay Warm

Dress in layers and wear thermal or woolen clothing to protect your joints from the cold. Keeping your body warm prevents muscles from stiffening and improves blood flow.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps keep joints lubricated and reduces stiffness. Dehydration, even in winter, can worsen joint pain.

Use Heat Therapy

Applying a warm compress or taking a hot water bath can relax stiff muscles and alleviate joint pain. Dr. Mishra advises, “Make sure the water temperature is not too hot to avoid the risk of burns.”

Maintain a Healthy Diet

A well-balanced diet rich in calcium, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids can strengthen bones and joints. Consider foods like leafy greens, nuts, seeds, fortified cereals, and fatty fish.

Stay Active

Regular exercise is crucial to keeping your joints flexible and your muscles strong. Low-impact activities like walking, yoga, and swimming are excellent options during winter.

Maintain a healthy weight to reduce pressure on your joints
Maintain a healthy weight to reduce pressure on your joints (Freepik)

Wear Supportive Footwear

Choose comfortable, cushioned shoes that support your joints and prevent unnecessary strain. Avoid footwear that compromises posture or balance, especially on slippery winter surfaces.

Manage Your Weight

Excess weight places additional stress on your joints, exacerbating pain. Maintaining a healthy weight through diet and exercise can alleviate pressure on the knees, hips, and lower back.

Consult A Doctor

Persistent or worsening pain requires professional evaluation. “Neglecting these symptoms can worsen your condition,” warns Dr. Mishra. A doctor can recommend tailored treatments, including medications, physical therapy, or advanced interventions.

Winter doesn’t have to mean months of joint pain. Understanding how cold weather affects your body and taking preventive measures can help you enjoy the season without discomfort.

