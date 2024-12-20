Reasons Why The Risk Of Heart Attacks Increase During Winter Holidays

The winter holidays are a time for celebration, family gatherings, and festive cheer. However, this season also sees a significant rise in heart attacks. According to medical research, the incidence of heart attacks spikes during the winter months, particularly around Christmas and New Year. But why does this happen? We spoke with experts to understand the reasons behind this alarming trend.
Studies show that more cardiac deaths occur on December 25 than any other day in the United States followed by December 26 and January 1.
Cold weather and its impact on the heart
Dr. Meera Singh, a cardiologist at City Heart Hospital, explains, “Cold temperatures cause blood vessels to constrict, which increases blood pressure and puts extra strain on the heart. For individuals with pre-existing conditions, this can elevate the risk of a heart attack.”
When the body is exposed to cold, it works harder to maintain its core temperature, which can lead to an increase in heart rate and blood pressure. These factors combined can trigger cardiac events, especially in those with underlying heart conditions.
Increased stress levels
The holiday season, while joyous, can also be stressful. Planning events, financial pressures, and family dynamics contribute to heightened stress levels. Stress can lead to the release of hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which elevate blood pressure and heart rate.
“Many patients underestimate the impact of holiday stress on their cardiovascular health,” says Dr. Arjun Shah, a cardiologist. “Chronic stress or sudden emotional shocks can act as a catalyst for heart attacks, especially when combined with other risk factors.”
Overindulgence in food and alcohol
Holiday celebrations are never complete without rich, high-fat foods and excessive alcohol consumption, which can strain the heart. Overeating can lead to sudden spikes in blood sugar and cholesterol levels, while alcohol can cause dehydration and increase heart rate.
“A single episode of overeating or heavy drinking can trigger acute heart problems, especially in individuals with existing heart disease,” warns Dr. Ramesh Ramachandran, a specialist in preventive cardiology.
Skipping medication and neglecting routine
Many people neglect their usual routines during the holidays, including skipping prescribed medications, avoiding exercise, or delaying regular check-ups. Combined with holiday indulgences, these lapses can exacerbate heart-related risks.
“Patients often get so caught up in festivities that they forget to take their medications or monitor their blood pressure,” notes Dr. Singh. “This can have serious consequences for those with chronic heart conditions.”
Delayed medical attention
The holiday rush and reluctance to disrupt celebrations can lead to delayed responses to warning signs of a heart attack. Symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or discomfort in the arms or jaw may be ignored or dismissed as holiday fatigue.
Dr. Shah emphasises, “Timely medical intervention can save lives. Unfortunately, many patients wait too long to seek help, believing symptoms will pass or not wanting to ‘ruin’ the holiday spirit.”
Preventing heart attacks during the holidays
While the risks may be higher, there are steps you can take to protect your heart health during the winter holidays:
Stay active: Incorporate physical activity into your holiday routine to counteract sedentary behavior.
Eat mindfully: Enjoy festive treats in moderation and balance indulgences with healthy choices.
Manage stress: Practice relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to reduce holiday stress.
Dress warmly: Protect yourself from the cold with appropriate clothing to reduce the strain on your cardiovascular system.
Monitor your health: Take medications as prescribed, keep track of your blood pressure, and don’t hesitate to seek medical attention if symptoms arise.
The winter holidays are a time to celebrate, but they should not come at the cost of your health. Understanding the risks and taking proactive measures can help prevent heart attacks and ensure that the season remains joyful. As Dr. Ramachandran advises, “Listen to your body, prioritise your health, and seek medical care if something feels off. Prevention and timely action are key.”
