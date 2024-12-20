ETV Bharat / health

Reasons Why The Risk Of Heart Attacks Increase During Winter Holidays

The winter holidays are a time for celebration, family gatherings, and festive cheer. However, this season also sees a significant rise in heart attacks. According to medical research, the incidence of heart attacks spikes during the winter months, particularly around Christmas and New Year. But why does this happen? We spoke with experts to understand the reasons behind this alarming trend.

Studies show that more cardiac deaths occur on December 25 than any other day in the United States followed by December 26 and January 1.

Cold weather and its impact on the heart

Dr. Meera Singh, a cardiologist at City Heart Hospital, explains, “Cold temperatures cause blood vessels to constrict, which increases blood pressure and puts extra strain on the heart. For individuals with pre-existing conditions, this can elevate the risk of a heart attack.”

When the body is exposed to cold, it works harder to maintain its core temperature, which can lead to an increase in heart rate and blood pressure. These factors combined can trigger cardiac events, especially in those with underlying heart conditions.

Increased stress levels

The holiday season, while joyous, can also be stressful. Planning events, financial pressures, and family dynamics contribute to heightened stress levels. Stress can lead to the release of hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which elevate blood pressure and heart rate.

“Many patients underestimate the impact of holiday stress on their cardiovascular health,” says Dr. Arjun Shah, a cardiologist. “Chronic stress or sudden emotional shocks can act as a catalyst for heart attacks, especially when combined with other risk factors.”

Overindulgence in food and alcohol

Holiday celebrations are never complete without rich, high-fat foods and excessive alcohol consumption, which can strain the heart. Overeating can lead to sudden spikes in blood sugar and cholesterol levels, while alcohol can cause dehydration and increase heart rate.

“A single episode of overeating or heavy drinking can trigger acute heart problems, especially in individuals with existing heart disease,” warns Dr. Ramesh Ramachandran, a specialist in preventive cardiology.