How To Manage Dry And Itchy Skin In Winter, Tips From Specialists

As winter sets in, the cold air and dry indoor heating bring with them a common skin woe: itchy, irritated skin. Known medically as “winter itch,” this condition affects many, especially those with sensitive or already compromised skin.

“Winter itchiness is largely caused by environmental and physiological factors,” says Lalita Arya, Vice-President of Derma Puritys Aesthetic Clinic. “The cold weather reduces humidity in the air, while indoor heating systems strip moisture from the skin, leaving it dry and prone to irritation.”

Additionally, the skin’s protective barrier weakens during winter, making it more susceptible to irritants and allergens. Tight clothing, frequent hot showers, and inadequate moisturization further exacerbate the issue.

Underlying health conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and diabetes can make winter itchiness more severe. “For instance, eczema and psoriasis compromise the skin barrier, and diabetes affects skin hydration due to fluctuating blood sugar levels,” adds Arya.

Common Triggers For Winter Itchiness

Cold, dry air strips skin of natural oils.

Indoor heating lowers humidity levels, causing dryness.

Hot showers remove protective oils from the skin.

Irritant fabrics like wool can aggravate sensitive skin.

Eczema, psoriasis and diabetes make the skin more vulnerable.

Skincare Ingredients To Soothe Itchy Winter Skin

Certain skincare ingredients can provide relief and restore hydration during winter. Dr. Simrat Sandhu, Cosmetic Physician, MD at Cosmetique The Aesthetic Centre shares the must-have ingredients in winter skincare. “Look for fragrance-free and hypoallergenic products to minimize irritation risks,” she advises:

Ceramides: These help repair the skin barrier and retain moisture.

Hyaluronic Acid: A powerful humectant that draws moisture into the skin.

Shea Butter and Glycerin: Lock in moisture and soothe dryness.

Colloidal Oatmeal: Relieves itching and calms irritated skin.

Panthenol (Vitamin B5): Promotes healing and reduces irritation.

Skincare Specialist Tips

1. Hydrate and Moisturize Regularly

“Apply a rich, fragrance-free moisturizer immediately after bathing to lock in moisture,” suggests Arya. Moisturizers with ceramides, glycerine, or hyaluronic acid are particularly effective. For hands and feet, use occlusive creams or ointments to create a protective barrier.

2. Use Gentle Cleansers

Dr. Shifa Yadav, Consultant, Dermatology at Artemis Hospitals, urges users to avoid harsh cleansers. “Opt for mild, fragrance-free cleansers that won’t strip the skin of its natural oils. Use lukewarm water for showers, as hot water can exacerbate dryness.”