How To Manage Dry And Itchy Skin In Winter, Tips From Specialists

As winter sets in, the cold air and dry indoor heating bring with them a common skin woe: itchy, irritated skin. Known medically as “winter itch,” this condition affects many, especially those with sensitive or already compromised skin.
“Winter itchiness is largely caused by environmental and physiological factors,” says Lalita Arya, Vice-President of Derma Puritys Aesthetic Clinic. “The cold weather reduces humidity in the air, while indoor heating systems strip moisture from the skin, leaving it dry and prone to irritation.”
Additionally, the skin’s protective barrier weakens during winter, making it more susceptible to irritants and allergens. Tight clothing, frequent hot showers, and inadequate moisturization further exacerbate the issue.
Underlying health conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and diabetes can make winter itchiness more severe. “For instance, eczema and psoriasis compromise the skin barrier, and diabetes affects skin hydration due to fluctuating blood sugar levels,” adds Arya.
Common Triggers For Winter Itchiness
- Cold, dry air strips skin of natural oils.
- Indoor heating lowers humidity levels, causing dryness.
- Hot showers remove protective oils from the skin.
- Irritant fabrics like wool can aggravate sensitive skin.
- Eczema, psoriasis and diabetes make the skin more vulnerable.
Skincare Ingredients To Soothe Itchy Winter Skin
Certain skincare ingredients can provide relief and restore hydration during winter. Dr. Simrat Sandhu, Cosmetic Physician, MD at Cosmetique The Aesthetic Centre shares the must-have ingredients in winter skincare. “Look for fragrance-free and hypoallergenic products to minimize irritation risks,” she advises:
Ceramides: These help repair the skin barrier and retain moisture.
Hyaluronic Acid: A powerful humectant that draws moisture into the skin.
Shea Butter and Glycerin: Lock in moisture and soothe dryness.
Colloidal Oatmeal: Relieves itching and calms irritated skin.
Panthenol (Vitamin B5): Promotes healing and reduces irritation.
Skincare Specialist Tips
1. Hydrate and Moisturize Regularly
“Apply a rich, fragrance-free moisturizer immediately after bathing to lock in moisture,” suggests Arya. Moisturizers with ceramides, glycerine, or hyaluronic acid are particularly effective. For hands and feet, use occlusive creams or ointments to create a protective barrier.
2. Use Gentle Cleansers
Dr. Shifa Yadav, Consultant, Dermatology at Artemis Hospitals, urges users to avoid harsh cleansers. “Opt for mild, fragrance-free cleansers that won’t strip the skin of its natural oils. Use lukewarm water for showers, as hot water can exacerbate dryness.”
3. Invest in a Humidifier
Dry indoor air worsens skin dehydration. “A humidifier can add moisture back into the environment, making a significant difference,” notes Dr. Yadav.
4. Protect Your Skin
Wear soft, breathable fabrics like cotton and layer them to avoid direct contact with irritants like wool. Apply sunscreen daily, even in winter, to prevent UV damage, which can dry out the skin further. Protect your hands by wearing gloves when exposed to cold air or cleaning chemicals.
5. Stay Hydrated from Within
“Drinking plenty of water is essential for maintaining skin hydration,” says Arya. She also recommends a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants to support overall skin health.
When To See A Dermatologist
While winter itchiness can often be managed with home care, certain cases require professional attention. According to Dr. Sandhu, you should consult a dermatologist if:
- Itchiness persists despite following a proper skincare routine.
- The skin shows signs of infection, such as redness, swelling, or oozing.
- The dryness and itchiness interfere with daily activities or sleep.
- You suspect underlying conditions like eczema, psoriasis, or diabetes.
“A dermatologist can recommend prescription-strength treatments like topical corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, or antihistamines to manage severe cases,” adds Dr. Sandhu.
Advanced Treatments For Severe Cases
For chronic or severe winter itchiness, dermatologists may suggest advanced treatments:
Prescription Moisturizers: Containing urea or ammonium lactate for intense hydration.
Topical Corticosteroids: To reduce inflammation and itching.
Phototherapy: Controlled UV light treatments for conditions like eczema or psoriasis.
Oral Medications: In severe cases, antihistamines or immunosuppressants may be prescribed.
Preventive Measures For Winter Skincare
Dr. Yadav shares these preventive habits to keep itchiness at bay:
- Limit baths to 10 minutes and avoid hot water.
- Use a soft towel to gently pat your skin dry, don't rub it harshly.
- Focus on elbows, knees, and other prone areas.
- Opt for breathable materials and avoid scratchy wool.
With these expert-recommended tips, you can keep your skin healthy, hydrated, and itch-free throughout the colder months. Dr. Sandhu reminds us that “choosing the right products and adopting a consistent skincare routine can make all the difference.” Seek professional help if symptoms persist.
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)