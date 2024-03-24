Lockdown Anniversary: A Lookback to How India Fought Covid Pandemic

Hyderabad: It has been four years since the coronavirus pandemic knocked on India’s door. In March 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Starting from January that year, when the first case of Covid-19 was detected in India to administering lakhs of vaccine doses, the country has come a long way while dealing with the crisis. India has made significant progress in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lockdown had an impact on education, with schools and colleges closed for extended periods. The healthcare system in India was stretched to the limit, with shortages of essential medical supplies. India has made significant progress in its fight against the pandemic, with the development and administration of several highly effective vaccines.

However, amidst the turmoil, the pandemic also brought about a new perspective on life and reminded us of the importance of the little things.

After Covid19 cases soared and with the announcement of a nationwide lockdown on March 24, 2020, citizens and government institutions were forced to embrace a number of changes which soon became the 'new normal'. During the course of the year, the country faced unprecedented challenges. However, the sheer resolve and perseverance of the frontline Covid19 workers helped the citizens wade through a sea of misery.

