10 Practical Steps For Employers To Support Mental Health

In today’s fast-paced work environment, mental health has become a critical focus for organisations. A recent Deloitte study showed that 63% of those who participated in the study had experienced at least one characteristic of burnout, ranging from feeling of exhaustion to decline in performance at work. More and more, employers are being called into to question for their work ethic and practices. Most recently, McKinsey & Company and EY were making headlines for undue work pressure and hostile work environments.

Focusing on the mental health of employees has transitioned from being a value-add to a necessity. Mental health days and providing access to support mechanisms such as counselling are increasingly becoming part of benefits plans to combat this issue. However, when it comes to supporting mental health at work place positive and supportive workplace practices can boost physical and psychological health of employees. Here, employers play a pivotal role in maintaining a culture that prioritises mental well-being. We got in touch with Smita Shetty Kapoor, a seasonal human resource professional and founder of Kelp to know some of the best practices that employers can implement for creating and maintaining a supportive workplace.

Embed mental health in core values: Integrating mental health into organisation’s mission and values is important. Highlight it during onboarding, reinforce it in company communications, and actively involve leadership in promoting mental wellness as a key organisational priority.

Redefine performance metrics: Shift the focus of performance evaluations to include well-being metrics. Evaluate leaders on their ability to support team mental health and create psychologically safe environments, encouraging a balance between productivity and personal health.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Foster open communication: Encouraging open conversations about mental health is critical. Training managers and team leads to discuss mental well-being with sensitivity can help reduce the stigma around seeking help. Being able to recognise signs of distress, respond appropriately, and understand available resources should be managerial basics.

Ensure sccess to counselling: Develop comprehensive Employee Assistance Programs to ensure access to counselling services and other support, emphasising their confidentiality and free availability. These programs can also include resources for family members, recognising that an employee’s entire ecosystem is impacted when they are experiencing wellness issues.