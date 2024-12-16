10 Practical Steps For Employers To Support Mental Health

In today’s fast-paced work environment, mental health has become a critical focus for organisations. A recent Deloitte study showed that 63% of those who participated in the study had experienced at least one characteristic of burnout, ranging from feeling of exhaustion to decline in performance at work. More and more, employers are being called into to question for their work ethic and practices. Most recently, McKinsey & Company and EY were making headlines for undue work pressure and hostile work environments.
Focusing on the mental health of employees has transitioned from being a value-add to a necessity. Mental health days and providing access to support mechanisms such as counselling are increasingly becoming part of benefits plans to combat this issue. However, when it comes to supporting mental health at work place positive and supportive workplace practices can boost physical and psychological health of employees. Here, employers play a pivotal role in maintaining a culture that prioritises mental well-being. We got in touch with Smita Shetty Kapoor, a seasonal human resource professional and founder of Kelp to know some of the best practices that employers can implement for creating and maintaining a supportive workplace.
Embed mental health in core values: Integrating mental health into organisation’s mission and values is important. Highlight it during onboarding, reinforce it in company communications, and actively involve leadership in promoting mental wellness as a key organisational priority.
Redefine performance metrics: Shift the focus of performance evaluations to include well-being metrics. Evaluate leaders on their ability to support team mental health and create psychologically safe environments, encouraging a balance between productivity and personal health.
Foster open communication: Encouraging open conversations about mental health is critical. Training managers and team leads to discuss mental well-being with sensitivity can help reduce the stigma around seeking help. Being able to recognise signs of distress, respond appropriately, and understand available resources should be managerial basics.
Ensure sccess to counselling: Develop comprehensive Employee Assistance Programs to ensure access to counselling services and other support, emphasising their confidentiality and free availability. These programs can also include resources for family members, recognising that an employee’s entire ecosystem is impacted when they are experiencing wellness issues.
Combat burnout: Burnout, often caused by excessive workloads or lack of recognition, can severely impact mental health. Employers should monitor workloads, provide realistic deadlines, and ensure employees feel valued for their contributions. Celebrating achievements, big or small, reinforces a sense of purpose and appreciation.
Flexible work options: Flexible work arrangements, such as remote work options, flexible hours, or compressed workweeks, can reduce stress and help employees balance professional and personal commitments. Promoting work-life balance by encouraging employees to take regular breaks, use their vacation days, and disconnect after work hours demonstrates a culture that values personal time. Companies might consider "no-meeting" days or setting boundaries for after-hours communication to further emphasize this commitment.
Normalise mental health days: Encourage employees to take dedicated mental health days without guilt or stigma. Position these as essential for rejuvenation and highlight their importance through leadership examples and policy reinforcement.
Implement wellness sprints: Offer stress-relief workshops or wellness programs such as yoga sessions, guided meditations, or fitness challenges. Other programs, such as mindfulness breaks, gratitude exercises, or creative expression sessions like art therapy, can also be helpful.
Establish support groups: Establish voluntary employee support groups for topics such as stress management, parenting, caregiving, or grief. These groups offer a safe space for employees to share experiences and build mutual support networks.
Regular check-ins: Regular mental health check-ins, such as surveys or one-on-one meetings, help gauge employee morale and mental well-being. These interactions allow organisations to refine policies and address areas of concern promptly.
"Supporting mental health is not just a moral responsibility; it’s a business imperative. A mentally healthy workplace fosters higher productivity, better employee retention, and a stronger sense of community," says Kapoor.
